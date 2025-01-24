HaveUs AeroTech acquires land parcel in Kolkata as the company continues MRO expansion spree

PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 24: On the occasion of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's anniversary, HaveUs AeroTech is thrilled to announce that the company has acquired 2 acres of land in Barrackpore, Kolkata, for its next upcoming MRO project. Of the 2 acres, the company will develop its first project on the 10,000 square feet of covered land with MRO capabilities like wheel & brake, avionics and lifesaving equipment. The facility is in close proximity, about eleven and a half kilometres from Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, making it extremely feasible for airlines and MROs from a logistics and supply chain point of view.

The remaining land will be developed in the later stage for certain high-end component repairs like Radomes, Auxiliary power units (APUs) and landing gears.

After expanding operations and opening a new office in Delhi, HaveUs AeroTech had previously hinted at its ambitious expansion plans all over India, with Kolkata in focus. In sync with the long-term vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat (Make-in-India) in MRO, the company has planned a robust expansion spree across India.

Let us look at some of the important highlights of the new upcoming MRO in Kolkata.

HaveUs AeroTech plans to establish a Kolkata MRO specializing in wheels and brakes, avionics, etc., to start gradually expanding it to component MRO along with certain defence projects lined up along the way. The company has planned to invest over INR 50 crore in this new upcoming facility.

On the recruitment front, HaveUs AeroTech plans to recruit 100-150 highly skilled aerospace engineers, technicians, etc., with plans to expand the facility as well as the employment process, eyeing demand.

Speaking on the selection of Kolkata to build a new MRO facility, Anshul Bhargava, Founder and MD, HaveUs AeroTech, said: "The eastern part of India is an untapped market with hardly any MRO facilities in the region. HaveUs plans to tap this opportunity to service the aircraft coming from other neighbouring Asian countries like Myanmar, Bangladesh and Nepal at an affordable cost."

Interestingly, Barrackpore has a long-dated history and holds special significance in Indian freedom struggle, it was from this place that India's first battle led by legendary Mangal Pandey begun in 1857 sowing the seeds of revolutions. Acknowledging this Bhargava says that Kolkata HaveUs MRO will bring the next MRO revolution in India.

Currently, aircraft from East Asia must go either to China, Singapore or the West for servicing and maintenance. HaveUs plans to break this chain and offer affordable MRO service right on Indian soil.

However, to make this venture a success and to develop Kolkata as the next upcoming MRO hub, HaveUs AeroTech is seeking the support of local authorities and the West Bengal government. With their support, the company is confident of developing Kolkata into a vibrant MRO centre of the east.

Going ahead the company is planning to establish a huge MRO base in Mumbai in the next leg of its expansion process.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor