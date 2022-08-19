HCL Technologies certified once again as a Great Place to Work

HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, is proud to be once again Certified™ by Great Place to Work® in the United States. Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviours proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at HCL Technologies. This year, HCL Technologies highlights include:

- People here are treated fairly regardless of their sexual orientation (91 per cent), race (87 per cent), and gender (85 per cent)

- An overwhelming 86 per cent of employees feel they are able to take time off from work when necessary

- A majority of employees (71 per cent) feel they are offered training and development to further their professional careers

"At HCL Technologies, we strive to build an organization that emphasizes culture, engagement and growth," said Ramachandran Sundararajan, Executive Vice President, HCL Technologies. "Our people are the foundation of the company, and our firm belief is that when they are provided an environment in which they feel included, confident and empowered, not only does our company benefit but so do our clients around the globe." HCL Technologies has more than 30 years of history in the United States, with a nationwide workforce of 22,000 employees and multiple global delivery centers and innovation labs. The company's strong collaboration with clients, alliance partners, government and academia, is a testimony of HCL Technologies' commitment to the region, which contributes nearly 60 per cent of the total company revenue. The company's growth can be attributed to best-in-class tech solutions, its embracement of local talent, U.S. government support, collaboration with many U.S. universities and other academic institutions, and its continuing commitment to investing in local ecosystems. For more information on opportunities at HCL Technologies, please visit . For more information, visit .

