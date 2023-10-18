HCP Wellness Pvt Ltd Earns Title of Most Trusted Skin Care & Cosmetic Products Manufacturer in India at Brand Empower's Industry Leaders Awards 2023

SRV Media

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 18: More than 500+ delegates from India & Overseas attended the Industry Leaders Awards 2023 at Hotel Sahara Star Mumbai on 8th October 2023, including popular celebrities from the world of TV, Web, Bollywood & Digital Space who graced the Red Carpet of ILA 2023.

In a spectacular evening of recognition and celebration, HCP Wellness Pvt Ltd - Leading Private Label Cosmetic Manufacturer from Ahmedabad, Gujarat emerged as the frontrunner at the prestigious Industry Leaders Awards (ILA) 2023. HCP Wellness Pvt Ltd, led by Directors Mitesh Patel and Kiran Patel, clinched the coveted title of Most Trusted Skin Care & Cosmetic Products Manufacturer in India.

India's most prestigious corporate award event the 2nd edition of Industry Leaders Awards 2023 was organized by Brand Empower Pvt Ltd in association with Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd. The star-studded event was graced by the glamorous diva, Shilpa Shetty Kundra as the chief guest, and Rithvik Dhanjani as the presenter & the anchor enhanced the audience's energy with his unique presentation style. The first edition of the Industry Leaders Awards 2022 was held on 20th November 2022 at Delhi NCR, where Sonali Bendre graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

HCP Wellness Pvt Ltd is the top name in the third party skin care, cosmetics & oral care manufacturing industry, has consistently strived to provide innovative and high-quality products that cater to the diverse needs of its customers. In an ecstatic moment of triumph, Mitesh Patel and Kiran Patel, the Directors of HCP Wellness Pvt Ltd, expressed their gratitude and pride, stating, "This award is a testament to our team's unwavering dedication to delivering safe and effective Private Label skincare and Third Party Cosmetic Products. We are deeply honored to be recognized and we pledge to continue our journey of innovation and excellence."

At Industry Leaders Awards 2023, some of the notable awardees from the art & entertainment category included, Surveen Chawla, who received the award for "Best Actress OTT for Rana Naidu", Jennifer Winget awarded "Style Icon of The Year", Nia Sharma received "Fitness Icon of The Year", Arjun Bijlani won the award for "Favourite Anchor of The Year", Juhi Parmar was awarded the "Best Debut Actress OTT - Yeh Meri Family 2", Arjun Mathur won the award for "Outstanding Performer of The Year - Made in Heaven", Anita Hassanandani awarded with "Fan Favourite Star of The Year - Female", Sonnalli Seygall received "Fit & Fab Actor of The Year", Tina Datta won the award for "Best TV Actress - Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum", Dolly Singh received "Promising Debutant of the Year", and Manisha Rani awarded "Reality Show Entertainer of the Year". Besides this outstanding Entrepreneurs, Companies, Institutions, and Organizations from Manufacturing, Services, Education, Healthcare, Spiritual, Beauty & Wellness, Charity/NGO, Retail & E-commerce,Start-up Company, got honored for their creativity, innovation, quality, and excellent leadership in the respective industry.

HCP Wellness has emerged as a leading Manufacturer of D2C Brands, and have developed the Eco System for Skin Care - Cosmetic Startups & Oral Care Startups that has helped a many of brand owners to manufacture and get delivered the highest quality products to their consumers. HCP Wellness Understands the clients projects and requirements, helps the brands to develop their brands from Scratch even. From Packaging Design to Formulation Development to Helping the brands to listing their brands to the online shopping portals like amazon & flipkart.

The Industry Leaders Awards, powered by Brand Empower Pvt Ltd, is a prestigious platform that acknowledges excellence in various sectors. Brand Empower Pvt Ltd specializes in market research, branding, and creative PR, offering comprehensive solutions to businesses seeking to enhance their market presence and reputation. Their commitment to recognizing and promoting excellence has made ILA a hallmark event that honors the accomplishments of businesses and individuals from diverse backgrounds. ILA 2023 was organized in association with Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd - Digital Marketing Partner a prominent company specializing in web development, digital marketing, and branding company. Established in 2011 by Rahul Ranjan Singh, Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd has served over 3000 clients, spanning industries and geographies, with its top-notch services.

