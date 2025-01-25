HDFC Bank Celebrates Republic Day in a Unique Way in Surat, Vadodara, and Ahmedabad

Surat (Gujarat) [India], January 25: India’s leading private sector bank, HDFC Bank, celebrated Republic Day with great enthusiasm by organizing parallel tricolor rallies in Surat, Ahmedabad, and Vadodara. These rallies, which received a positive response from the public, aimed to strengthen the spirit of patriotism while raising awareness about cyber fraud. Bank officials, employees, customers, and local citizens participated enthusiastically in the rallies.

Tricolor Rally and Pamphlet Distribution in Surat

In Surat, the tricolor rally began from the bank's Parle Point and City Light branches. It passed through key locations such as Khatu Shyam Temple, Althan, and VIP Road before concluding at Vesu. To raise awareness about safe digital banking and the Indian national flag, bank employees and community members distributed informative pamphlets.

Vadodara Rally Flagged Off by Maharaja Samarjitsinh Gaekwad

In Vadodara, the rally was organized under the guidance of Cluster Head Roshan Bhatt. Maharaja Samarjitsinh Gaekwad flagged off the rally at Raopura as the chief guest, praising HDFC Bank's efforts in combining financial education with national pride. The rally covered major areas such as Raopura, Kothi, Sangam Crossroad, Karelibaug, and Sama-Savli. Participants also distributed pamphlets educating the public about the national flag and safe digital banking.

Ahmedabad Tricolor Rally Starts from Relief Road

The Ahmedabad rally started with the hoisting of the national flag at Relief Road. The rally passed through Gandhi Road, Khadia, Sumel Business Park, Sarangpur, Swaminarayan Temple, and Shahibaug before concluding at Asarwa. Bank officials, customers, and local citizens joined the rally with great enthusiasm. Participants handed out informative pamphlets emphasizing national pride and the importance of secure digital banking practices.

A Unique Celebration of Republic Day

The simultaneous tricolor rallies in three cities aimed to educate citizens about the importance of staying vigilant against cyber fraud while also honoring the values of the nation. By blending national pride with financial education, HDFC Bank successfully created a unique way to celebrate Republic Day. The bank's efforts to promote digital security were widely appreciated, and the rally was a resounding success.

