HDFC Bank partners with Manipal Global Skills Academy to launch LXP - An All-Women Job-Ready Training Program

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 16 (/NewsVoir): HDFC Bank today announced the launch of the Leadership Excellence Program (LXP) focused on hiring and training Women Branch Managers in partnership with Mpal Global Skills Academy, India's premier skills training enterprise.

The program will deliver customised training to enable effective lateral hiring from Day 1 on the job. Through this module, the bank plans to hire, train and deploy over 200 women branch managers across Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Surat, Ahmedabad, and Uttar Pradesh. This is aligned with the bank's stated goal to improve gender diversity, increasing the percentage of women within the orgsation to 25 per cent by the year 2025.

For the Women Branch Managers Program - LXP, once selected to join the bank, candidates must undergo a comprehensive one-month virtual training program by Mpal Global Skills Academy (MGSA). The program is customised to equip future Branch Managers with the required skills like resources, marketing strategies, risk-reward trade-offs, processes and controls, customer relationship management, stakeholder engagement, maintenance of a quality assets portfolio and growth and profitability. It will also cover soft skills and leadership training.

The Leadership Excellence Program (LXP) is a transformative initiative to establish a robust talent pipeline of female professionals at HDFC Bank, a premier lender in India's private sector. In partnership with Mpal Global Skills Academy (MGSA), the program leverages cutting-edge training methodologies to empower participants with industry-aligned skills and competencies. With its unique placement-linked training model, LXP offers a guaranteed pathway to achieve 100 per cent readiness for a successful career in the banking sector.

Speaking on the partnership, Vinay Razdan, CHRO, HDFC Bank, said, "HDFC Bank's Leadership Excellence Program is a testament to our dedication to diversity and inclusivity in the workplace. Our collaboration with Mpal Global Skills Academy delivers a cutting-edge training solution aimed at empowering women in the banking sector and fostering a diverse talent pool. This strategic initiative promotes innovation and fuels the growth of the industry while also advancing women's economic empowerment. We are pleased to champion this progressive move towards a more equitable future."

Robin Bhowmik, Chief Business Officer of Mpal Global Education Services Pvt Ltd, adds, "At Mpal Global Skills Academy, we are dedicated to elevating talent in the Indian banking sector and enhancing the skills of professionals to drive financial growth. The Women Branch Manager Program for HDFC Bank is a significant step in our mission to offer comprehensive skilling initiatives, improve talent quality, offering first-day-first-hour productive professionals in India. Through our diversity skilling initiatives, we endeavour to encourage change within the industry across the spectrum of Diversity and Inclusion with a special focus on solving for long-term employability at a national level."

To apply to the HDFC Bank Women Branch Manager Program - Leadership Excellence Program (LXP) login at placements.mpalskills.com/hdfcbm.html or call 1800 2020 102

