HDFC Life Simplifies Claim Submission Process to Support Wayanad Landslide Victims

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 3: HDFC Life, one of India's leading life insurers, extends its deepest condolences to the families affected by the tragic landslides in Wayanad, Kerala. The company expresses its heartfelt sympathies to those who have lost loved ones and wishes for a swift recovery for those injured.

The recent landslides in Wayanad have caused significant loss of life and property, leaving many families in distress. In response, HDFC Life has simplified the claims submission process to ensure quick and hassle-free support for the affected families.

Simplified Requirements for Claim Submission:

1. Proof of death issued by local government authorities, police, or hospitals

2. Nominee identity proof and bank details

Contact Details for Claim Submission:

Phone: 022-68446529

Email: Service@hdfclife.com

Visit any branch office or the website at www.hdfclife.com/claims

Sameer Yogishwar, Chief Operating Officer - HDFC Life, shared his heartfelt message, "Our hearts go out to the families affected by the devastating landslides in Wayanad. During these challenging times, we stand committed to providing swift and compassionate support to our policyholders. We understand the pain and hardship faced by the families that have been impacted, and we are here to ensure that the claims process is as seamless and stress-free as possible. Our team is dedicated to assisting them in every way we can during this difficult period."

For further information and assistance, please reach out through the contact details provided. HDFC Life is here to support you in your time of need.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor