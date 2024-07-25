HDFC Life's Latest Campaign Drives the Need for Financial Preparedness Among Parents to Secure Their Child's Future

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25: HDFC Life, one of India's leading life insurers, has consistently aimed to strengthen its connection with audiences through relevant and insight-based communication. With its latest campaign, HDFC Life seeks to expand its brand presence and reach deeper into the southern states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana.

As consumers continue to evolve, localised marketing strategies are crucial for driving stronger connections and affinity among audiences. The campaign has been tailored to capture cultural nuances and regional references that resonate locally. Aligning with the organisational strategy to extend its presence, the campaign aims to engage audiences in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets through regional language communication, fostering affinity in these markets.

The campaign is built on the insight that discipline and preparation are essential for achieving one's goals. Recognising that a child's education is a significant trigger for life insurance purchase, especially in the target markets, this narrative becomes highly relevant. The film tells a life lesson where a father teaches his daughter the value of discipline in achieving success.

Click the links below for the ad:

1. Tamil: https://youtu.be/4cfv17ZBLuQ

2. Telugu: https://youtu.be/8z9Eke3wqUA

Speaking about the campaign, Vishal Subharwal - Chief Marketing Officer and Group Head, Strategy at HDFC Life, said, "As we continue to grow in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets and expand deeper into regions with stronger distribution and new branches, our goal is to build deeper connections with audiences through tailored regional communication. This campaign is our first step in that direction, focusing on the southern markets. Parents are our core target audience, and with this film, we aim to encourage and enable them to prepare financially to support their children's future."

Adding to this, Vikram Pandey - Chief Creative Officer Leo Burnett, South Asia, said, "In life, we inherently overvalue winning - everyone is focused on the end result of a task. With this poignant new father-daughter story, HDFC Life reiterates the importance of focusing on giving our 100% effort to any task. The rest will follow."

The campaign will be available across multiple media platforms, including television, digital, and other mass media.

