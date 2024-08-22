HDFC Mutual Fund Launches 'SIP Saheli - a Masterclass', an Investor Education Initiative to Empower Women Financially

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 22: HDFC Mutual Fund, one of India's leading mutual fund house, announces the launch of 'SIP Saheli', an initiative dedicated to empower women through the power of mutual fund investments. This innovative campaign will run from 15th August to 30th September 2024, aiming to get women to move from being savers of today to investors of tomorrow.

The SIP Saheli is an online initiative designed to educate women about mutual funds and its investment process. The session will cover key topics, including the role of women in household finance, an introduction to mutual funds & their benefits, aiming to beat inflation, magic of compounding and guidance on making informed investment decisions. Certificate of Completion and a guidebook to SIP will be given post-completion of the masterclass. The masterclass will be free of cost and exclusively designed for women.

Navneet Munot, MD & CEO of HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd., commented on this initiative: "HDFC Mutual Fund proudly announces the launch of 'SIP Saheli', a program dedicated to fostering financial independence among women. This initiative aims to cultivate lasting financial literacy amongst women and aligns with our vision to be the most respected asset manager in the world. By empowering women with comprehensive knowledge about mutual funds and SIPs, we aim to enable them to make informed investment decisions, ultimately helping them achieve their financial goals."

The 'SIP Saheli' masterclass is designed to encourage greater women participation in mutual fund investments with HDFC Mutual Fund serving as a saheli (supportive companion) for women throughout their investment journey. This campaign represents a significant step towards promoting financial literacy and inclusion among women investors in India.

Women interested in participating in the 'SIP Saheli' Masterclass can register through the following link:

Registration link - https://hdfcfund.com/sipsaheli

An Investor Education and Awareness Initiative

Visit https://www.hdfcfund.com/information/key-know-how to know more about the process to complete a one-time Know Your Customer (KYC) requirement to invest in Mutual Funds. Investors should only deal with registered Mutual Funds, details of which can be verified on the SEBI website (www.sebi.gov.in/intermediaries.html). For any queries, complaints & grievance redressal, investors may reach out to the AMCs and/or Investor Relations Officers. Additionally, investors may also lodge complaints directly with the AMCs, if they are unsatisfied with the resolutions given by AMCs they may raise complaints through the SCORES portal at https://scores.gov.in. SCORES portal facilitates investors to lodge complaints online with SEBI and subsequently view its status. In case the investor is not satisfied with the resolution of the complaints raised directly with the AMCs or through the SCORES portal, they may file any complaint on the Smart ODR at https://smartodr.in/login.

Visit hdfcfund.com/sip to know more about Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) or contact your MFD/RIA

MUTUAL FUND INVESTMENTS ARE SUBJECT TO MARKET RISKS, READ ALL SCHEME RELATED DOCUMENTS CAREFULLY.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor