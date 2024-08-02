HDFC securities Partners with Vested Finance to Offer Access to Global Investing for Indians and NRIs

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 2: HDFC securities, the leading stock broking company, and a wholly owned subsidiary of HDFC Bank, announced a strategic tie-up with Vested Finance, a popular US-based investment platform for democratising global investing for Indians and NRIs. Global Investing 2.0 will provide a leap to all investors wanting augmented protection, innovative features, and deep portfolio diversification.

As part of this broadening combination of services, HDFC securities seeks to provide its clients with greater investment opportunities and featuresenhanced through the platform of Vested that will, in turn, enrich their overall investment experience. A new Vested account with HDFC securities account can easily be opened and funded within minutes.

Commenting on the partnership, Dhiraj Relli, MD & CEO of HDFC securities said: "We are excited to forge this collaboration with Vested to bring unrivalled global investment opportunities to our clients."

This initiative not just adds enhancement to HDFC securities' product proposition but also coheres with their mission to offer a seamless and secure investment solution. With Global Investing 2.0, HDFC securities will empower the investors with the tools and access needed to diversify their investments and realize financial aspirations on a global scale through their Investright application.

Features of Global Investing 2.0:

* Simplified Fund Transfer with HDFC Bank: Transact USD funds with HDFC Bank seamlessly, which would set the ball rolling in making global investments.

* Informed Planning of Investment Baskets: Create Your Own US Baskets & Portfolios: Investors can set your rules of investment with tailor-made US investment baskets and portfolios with advanced research from HDFC securities.

* Recurring Investments (SIPs): Effortless Systematic Investment Plans to be a part of investors' global portfolio.

* Extended Trading Hours: Benefit from the opportunities with market access even before and after the regular trading hours.

* Fundamental and Technical Analysis Tools Leverage advanced tools in making investment decisions globally

Vested combines best-in-class security with an unmatched level of ease to give investors the ability to purchase fractional shares of blue chip stocks for as little as $1, while maintaining the highest level of safety since funds and securities held by qualified third-party custodians. Investors can enjoy full insurance coverage where SIPC covers up to $500,000 for securities and the FDIC $250,000 in cash comes under the umbrella. The extensive security features include state-of-the-art encryption and bank-level security on every kind of transaction, therefore putting investors at ease. As an SEC-registered Investment Adviser and FINRA Broker-Dealer, Vested adheres to stringent US regulations and complies with the RBI's Liberalized Remittance Scheme, allowing Indian residents to invest up to $250,000 annually.

This is one platform that empowers investors to diversify their portfolios internationally across stocks and ETFs. Affords users access to world-class exclusive theme-based options across the globe. One can seamlessly look into the biggest market - the United States, to be specific - which holds 50% of global market cap for diversified investment options. The platform offers various pricing packages, hence appealing to different investment requirements, and has very aggressive pricing plans. This enables one to pick any package that would best fit one's strategy and bring in flexibility and affordability.

