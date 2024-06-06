HDOR 100 Days of Running: Midway Status Update

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 6: The HDOR 100 Days of Running event has reached its halfway point, and the response has been nothing short of extraordinary. With over 15,000 registrations, 500+ teams, and a significant gender balance with 70 per cent male and close to 30 per cent female participants, the event has captured the attention of running enthusiasts across India.

Geographical Distribution and Corporate Participation

The top states leading the charge in HDOR 100 Days of Running are Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, and Kerala. What is particularly noteworthy is the participation of corporate entities in the event. Big names such as Siemens, Indian Oil, Tata Consultancy Services, State Bank of India, Indian Army, and Indian Navy have thrown their weight behind the event, demonstrating a strong commitment to fitness and employee well-being.

Team Participation and Group Sizes

The group dynamics are equally impressive, with some teams boasting numbers as large as 395 members. Notably, 50 corporates have rallied more than 20 members each to participate, and 5 corporates have gone above and beyond, bringing more than 100 members each into the event.

Milestone Achievements

As of the midway mark, participants have collectively covered a staggering total of over 1,000,000 kilometers. To put this into perspective, this distance is equivalent to more than 22 rounds of the Earth or multiple trips to the moon. Participants have pushed themselves to complete 1,665 half marathons and 37 full marathons, showcasing their dedication and perseverance.

Social Media and Community Engagement

The event's impact is reverberating across social media platforms, with an organic flood of content. The event's social media profiles are seeing exceptional engagement, with an average of over 150 Instagram posts daily and more than 80 stories on Facebook. In total, the event has amassed over 3,000 stories on Instagram and more than 2,200 stories on Facebook, creating a vibrant and supportive community of passionate runners.

The HDOR 100 Days of Running has clearly struck a chord with individuals and organizations alike, transcending geographical boundaries and uniting a diverse array of participants in a shared pursuit of fitness and well-being.

The momentum and enthusiasm exhibited thus far promise a second half of the event that is sure to be filled with even greater achievements and inspiring stories of personal triumph.

