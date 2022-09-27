Healing lives through Spirituality- Nikita Pandey

September 27: As an avid practitioner of Tarot, Spell casting, Hoodoo, Lamafera, Vaastu, Astrology, Numerology, Reiki, and Akashic readings and healings Nikita Pandey (Ceo & Founder of tarotwithqueenofpenatcles) is an emerging spiritual healer in India whose expansive knowledge of the field is transforming individual lives.

Nikita is an MBA in Fashion Designing from NIFT, who is currently working with Adidas. She is also the first Dan Black Belt under Rakesh Tivrekar, who has been a major pillar of strength in her life. Belonging to a strong family line of numerologists and astrologists, Nikita has always been fascinated by the spiritual world of healing and how it changes lives.

Inspired by her grandfather with whom she shared a special bond, her own life turned upside down after his demise. Tarot provided her a way to cope with the grief and she enrolled herself under the guidance of Resham Kamboj, who is an award-winning and internationally certified Tarot Reader, Teacher, and Healer. Today, Nikita is a certified trainer in Reading modalities, Spells, and Healings with over 3 years of experience and has been credited with several success stories of her clients concerning various aspects of life such as love, career, children, business, etc. While she is working full-time with Adidas, she is also pursuing her passion to become the best healer and teacher in the next 5 years.

Nikita shares, “I believe that nothing is fated in life, rather it is fluid. Cards help one to find the courage and life-affirming action which has to be honoured through our emotional and intuitive reactions for what they really are. I have been fascinated by the complexities of individual cause and effect, and devoted to helping people make better decisions and lead happier lives. I also want to thank Heena Verma, Mishimaa maa, Sayali and Shaifali for always supporting me in this journey”.

She feels that in a world driven by too much competition, and jealousy, people no longer hold any apprehension about tarot reading. It provides a guiding light in the fog of confusion when one cannot see the next step clearly. It also helps to put one’s story into a greater context and extract life lessons, wisdom, and self-awareness. Nikita feels grateful that she has been given this opportunity to change lives through her precise and accurate predictions. In a short span of just a little more than 3 years, she has healed the lives of more than ten thousand people. Her 1-on-1 tarot readings are designed to illuminate one’s current circumstances, explore possible choices and outcomes and unfurl the ideal roadmap to the future that one wants to create. Her readings are frank, forthright, and practical without any astrological jargon that helps her clients connect and comprehend easily.

Her work has been appreciated not just by her clients but also in the form of fame, awards, and recognition. She has recently been awarded the Business Excellence Award for Tarot and Spiritual Healing in Maharashtra by Prarthana Behere. She has also been recognized by SHE Magazine awards in Chennai. While she has a wide range of clientele who reach out to her, she is highly active on social media which helps her with business-building strategies and connect with aspiring tarot readers. Nikita credits her success to her grandfather and his blessings as well as Resham Kamboj whose consistent guidance has helped her shape her life in the best possible way.

Nikita has always believed in helping people and providing quality support to her clients. Her greatest power is her intuition which helps her to embrace the various aspects of life- mental well-being, physical health, stress management, spiritual abundance and offer solutions that are unique to every individual.

For personalized readings and predictions, she can be reached on her Instagram page: @tarotwithqueenofpenatcles

