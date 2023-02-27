Health & Care Foundation organised Art Workshop for Specially abled Children in association with ColorPlay

Around 30 special children of the Cerebral Palsy unit participated in the workshop and experimented with various colours and textures on canvas

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 27: In an initiative to foster creativity in the specially-abled children, an art workshop was organised for children of the Cerebral Palsy unit at Health & Care Foundation (formerly known as Polio Foundation) by Colorplay Team on 24th Feb 2023. Around 30 special children of the Cerebral Palsy unit participated in the workshop, enjoyed the session and experimented with various colours and textures on canvas.

Every child has a creative urge, which needs to be explored and encouraged. So as a part of the developmental therapy of these specially abled children, Colorplay, an art team run by Moumita Gattani, Tribeni Pathak, and Arti Kothari, along with their members, conducted the Art Workshop for these special children at Health and Care Foundation. Colorplay engages in organising paint/craft events for all age groups.

Specially abled children were divided into two age groups for the event. Craft activities were also organised to address the motor skills of the children. All the members of Colorplay and the staff of the Health & Care Foundation lent a helping hand to the children.

Health & Care Foundation (formerly known as Polio Foundation) was founded in 1987 to rehabilitate polio-afflicted persons through surgeries. Gradually the trust started working in other healthcare areas for needy people. Today, the hospital actively runs various units for Pediatric Orthopedics, Scoliosis, Screening of breast & Cervical Cancer, Autism, Diabetes, and Juvenile diabetes, among many others. The Trust has a special unit for Cerebral Palsy and helps special children.

Cerebral Palsy is a disorder of movement and posture that appears during infancy or early childhood resulting from damage to the brain. Cerebral Palsy is caused by abnormal brain development or damage to the developing brain that affects a person’s ability to control his or her muscles.

Dr. Bharat Bhagat, Founder and Chairman of Health & Care Foundation, said, “We want to thank the Colorplay team for organising this wonderful art workshop for the Cerebral Palsy children who need our guidance, love and help along with such recreational activities to raise their growth. They looked very happy throughout the program. Such an initiative aims to foster creativity and celebrates the love and compassion that children are born with.”

On the occasion, Colorplay Team said, “Having an event for children with special needs was a heart-touching and unforgettable moment for COLORPLAY team. This fun-filled event with art and creativity brought a sparkle in the eyes and smiles on the faces of the special children. The team is grateful to Dr Bharat Bhagat, Founder and Chairman of Health and Care Foundation for giving the opportunity to host this event which uplifted the energy of all. Also, Special thanks to the event supporter – Amiben’s Shree Sava foundation.”

Video Link – https://photos.app.goo.gl/1wTNCAdvS3z34CxH6

ABOUT – HEALTH & CARE FOUNDATION https://www.healthandcarefoundation.com/

HEALTH & CARE FOUNDATION (formerly known as Polio Foundation) was founded in 1987 by a handful of dedicated Surgeons and like-minded persons to rehabilitate polio afflicted persons through surgeries. Slowly the trust started working in other areas of healthcare activities for needy people.

Today, the hospital actively runs various units for Pediatric Orthopedics, Scoliosis, Screening of breast & Cervical Cancer, Cerebral Palsy, Autism, Diabetes, Juvenile diabetes, Ophthalmology – Diabetic Retinopathy, Adult & Pediatric Cataract, Retinopathy of Prematurity, Cleft lip – Cleft palate, Dialysis, Pain Management, Dental issues, Counselling & Psychotherapy, Physiotherapy , Radiology, Pathological Laboratory etc.

Appreciating the dedication and service to the needy patients, the Government of Gujarat has declared our hospital as the District Early Intervention Center for the treatment of congenital birth defects in children. Over the years, the trust has been instrumental in performing more than 25000 surgeries for congenital birth defects, most of these at reduced, subsidised rates or totally free of cost.

Eminent surgeons from countries like U K, the USA, and Switzerland visit our hospital at regular intervals to perform critical surgeries for needy patients.

On average, the trust takes care of more than 60,000 patients per year in the hospital to help them lead happy lives through treatments and surgeries. Our goal is that irrespective of their economic condition; no patient should ever have to leave our premises without proper treatment. We are indebted to our esteemed Donors for their continuous support in making this goal come true.

The Hon’ble former President of India Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam, Famous astronaut Ms. Sunita Williams and many other prominent personalities have visited our hospital and appreciated our activities.

Looking at the excellent social work being done, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation leased out to the trust a 4-storied building against a token amount of $2 (Two) per annum only for carrying out different medical service activities. In due course, to cope up with the number of patients receiving free treatment at our premises, the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority donated land measuring 5500 sq yards on which the present Hospital cum Institute was built to accommodate different units.

