Health Minister JP Nadda directs to upgrade drugs, medical devices to world-class

New Delhi [India], June 15 : Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda directed the Department of Pharmaceuticals to upgrade the quality of all drug and medical device manufacturing plants to a world-class standard over the next three years.

Nadda, along with Anupriya Patel, MoS Chemicals and Fertilisers, held a review meeting of the Department of Pharmaceuticals on Saturday in the national capital after assuming charge.

During the meeting, the department presented a detailed overview of the Pharma and Meditech sectors and gave a detailed presentation on the activities of the department, including the regulatory framework and the schemes implemented by it, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers added in a press release.

The minister emphasised the need to focus on the PM's vision of Viksit Bharat in 2047 and also reviewed the five-year agenda and the 100-day action plan.

The five-year plan would focus on enhancing drug security, Aatmanirbharta in medical devices, the expansion of the Jan Aushadhi Scheme, and making medicines and treatments affordable for citizens, the statement read.

On June 14, after assuming office, Nadda attended a meeting with top officials of the ministry to discuss a 100-day plan for the MoHFW.

The 100-day plan includes the launch of the National Health Claims Exchange (NHCX), a special drive against 'tobacco' use, especially among young and adolescents, a national campaign against NCDs (non-communicable diseases), and the deployment of the Arogya Maitri Disaster Management Cube-BHISHM (revolutionary mobile hospitals equipped with cutting-edge technology) and the U-WIN portal for the celebration of the registration of immunisation for children.

