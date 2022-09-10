Health Minister Rushikesh Patel inaugurates cardiology, IVF and high risk Obst units at Care and Cure Hospital

The 100-bed multi-speciality hospital in Maninagar has added cardiology, IVF, and high-risk obstetrics units.

Ahmedabad, September 9: Care and Cure Multi-speciality Hospital, the 100-bed multi-speciality hospital in Maninagar, Ahmedabad, has expanded its services by adding cardiology, In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) and high risk Obst. units.

The new state-of-the-art cardiology, IVF, and high-risk Obstetrics unit at Care and Cure Multi-speciality Hospital were inaugurated by Gujarat’s Health Minister Rushikesh Patel on Friday. He was also given a tour of the new units and apprised about the facilities available.

“I congratulate the team of Care and Cure Multi-speciality Hospital for launching these new units. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, quality healthcare has been made available and accessible to the poorest of the poor under the PM-JAY scheme. The thin line between government, private, and multi-speciality hospitals is being erased,” he said.

The new cardiology unit is equipped with amenities provided with Siemens-Artis One cath lab, GE’s 2D echo machine, and a cardiac critical care unit. The team has an experience in more than 50,000 cardiac procedures. The new high-risk Obstetrics Unit is the first unit of its kind in Maninagar. It will provide services such as infertility treatment, high-end laparoscopic surgery, genetic counselling, advanced stem cell therapy, and others.

“We have been serving the people of Ahmedabad for the past year and have become the trusted healthcare partner for many patients. We are overjoyed to add cardiology, IVF, and high-risk Obstetrics units to our hospital, which are a big addition to our existing services and will allow us to provide world-class medical care in these fields. We are also pleased to welcome highly experienced and accomplished doctors to the Care and Cure family,” said Dr. Paresh Shah, Director, Care and Cure Multi-speciality Hospital.

Care and Cure Multi-speciality Hospital provides high-quality treatments related to trauma care, emergency and critical care, orthopaedic, joint replacement, spine surgery, neurosurgery, plastic surgery, gastro surgery, nephrology, urology, medicine, paediatric surgery, physiotherapy, dentistry, etc. It is equipped with an ultramodern modular operation theatre, ICU on wheels, and other services.

The hospital provides diagnostic facilities such as angiography, angioplasty, 2D echo, TMT, sonography, X-ray, pathology, and uroflowmetry. The hospital also provides a cashless facility and is empanelled under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY).

