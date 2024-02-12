Health Minister Rushikesh Patel inaugurates Olwen Hospital, state’s first exclusive foot and ankle centre

Olwen Hospital inauguration marks beginning of a new era in orthopedic care in Gujarat

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 12: Olwen Hospital – Orthopedic Super Specialty and Imaging Centre, the state's first exclusive foot and ankle centre, was inaugurated on Sunday. Health Minister Rushikesh Patel inaugurated the facility in the presence of esteemed dignitaries and healthcare professionals, marking the beginning of a new era in orthopedic care and imaging excellence in Gujarat.

Olwen Hospital is the first-ever exclusive foot and ankle care center in Gujarat providing the best in class and the entire spectrum of services, including foot and ankle trauma and varying foot pathologies.

Prem Jeevan Swami Maharaj of Puniyad Dham graced the inauguration with his divine presence. RP Patel, President of Vishwa Umiyadham, was the guest of honour.

In his inaugural address, Health Minister Rushikesh Patel said, “I congratulate Dr Nrutik Patel and Dr Sneha Patel for setting up this hospital. The facility will provide high-quality orthopedic treatment and radiology services and strengthen the healthcare ecosystem.”

Sardardham President GagjiSutariya, Mansa MLA JS Patel, Indian Medical Association Secretary General Dr Anil Nayak, Ahmedabad Medical Association President Dr Tushar Patel, Shri 41 Gaam Patidar Foundation President NK Patel, and Shri 41 GaamKadva Patidar Samaj President Sankalchand Patel were the special guests.

Reflecting on the momentous occasion, Dr Nrutik Patel, Orthopedic Surgeon and Foot & Ankle Specialist at Olwen Hospital, said, “We are privileged to inaugurate our hospital in the presence of our esteemed guests and prominent community leaders. The hospital signifies our commitment to delivering exceptional orthopedic care, particularly foot and ankle surgery. We are committed to redefining standards and bringing about positive transformations in healthcare delivery.”

Dr Sneha Patel, Consultant Radiologist and Fetal Medicine Expert at Olwen Hospital said, “This event marks the beginning of an exciting journey for us. With cutting-edge imaging technologies and a dedicated team of professionals, we are well-equipped to offer advanced diagnostic and imaging services to our patients.”

Health Minister Rushikesh Patel inaugurates Olwen Hospital, state's first exclusive foot and ankle centre - Digital

The orthopedic department at Olwen Hospital offers a comprehensive range of services including fracture treatment, joint replacement, arthroscopy, foot and ankle surgery, diabetic foot care, and sports medicine. The radiology department provides state-of-the-art imaging services such as digital X-ray, sonography, 3D/4D scanning, 2D echocardiography, color doppler, and elastography.

Dr Nrutik Patel, a distinguished orthopedic surgeon specializing in foot & ankle surgery and diabetic foot care, has a wealth of experience, having successfully performed over 5,000 surgeries in the past six years. He is the sole ankle replacement surgeon in Gujarat and is known for his expertise in executing complex foot and ankle surgeries.

Dr Sneha Patel is a consultant radiologist and fetal medicine expert with an impressive track record of over 7,000 sonography and 10,000 CT/MRI scans.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor