Health sector crucial for robust economy, says Economic Survey 2024

New Delhi [India], July 22 : Underscoring the importance of a strong healthcare system in the country, the Economic Survey said a sound healthcare system interconnected with long-term factors responsible for inclusive growth is vital for a resilient economy.

The Economic Survey 2023-24 was tabled by Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on Monday.

The Survey highlighted key initiatives and schemes of the Government to ensure 'Quality Healthcare for All'.

It mentioned Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) which provides health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh/ year for underprivileged families for secondary and tertiary hospitalization, as of 8th July 2024, 34.73 crore Ayushman Bharat cards have been generated and 7.37 crore hospital admissions have been covered by the scheme. Notably, 49 per cent of the beneficiaries of this scheme are women.

The PM Jan Aushadhi Kendras scheme aims to provide quality medicines at 50-90 per cent cheaper than market rates. Under the scheme, 10,000th Jan Aushadhi Kendra was inaugurated in AIIMS Deoghar last year. 1965 medicines & 293 surgical equipments are available at the kendras.

AMRIT (Affordable Medicines and Reliable Implants for Treatment): More than 300 Amrit pharmacies are operating in different States/UTs. These aim to provide subsidized medicines for critical illnesses.

Ayushman Bhav Campaign which was launched in September 2023, this campaign aims to saturate selected healthcare services in every village/town across the country and inform citizens about the Government's flagship schemes.

Reacting to the remarks made by the Economic Survey, Abhay Soi, Chairman, and Managing Director, of Max Healthcare Institute Limited, said, "As the nation progresses toward achieving a USD 5 trillion economy, providing quality healthcare for the entire population is a pre-requisite. Addressing healthcare challenges will require an estimated 2 billion square feet of advanced healthcare infrastructure. To meet these needs, increasing GDP spending on healthcare to 2.5 per cent is crucial for enhancing social insurance, expanding facilities in tier 2 and 3 cities, and advancing digital health services."

The budget also highlights the other healthcare schemes such as Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM which aims to create a national digital health ecosystem across the country and eSanjeevani, telemedicine for virtual doctor consultations in remote.

Expecting government's support for the sector, Dr. Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group, opined, "We are hopeful that the government will continue to prioritise the healthcare sector. The interim budget 2024-25 in February rightly emphasized preventive care, women's health, infrastructure expansion, and child development, marking significant strides towards a healthier future. We anticipate that the upcoming budget will maintain and strengthen this approach. Strengthening infrastructure is crucial to effectively enhance health services in rural and remote regions, ensuring equitable access to health care. Increased support is expected from the government to achieve this goal."

