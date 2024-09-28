Healthcare cost in India rising by 14 per cent annually: Report

New Delhi [India], September 28 : The healthcare cost in the country rising at an annual rate of 14 per cent, highlighted the ACKO India Health Insurance Index 2024.

The index report noted that each year the healthcare cost in the country is becoming expensive because there is double-digit inflation in healthcare. It said, "Healthcare inflation was reported at 14 per cent in India."

The index also noted 23 per cent of hospital charges in the country are financed through borrowings which puts a significant strain on families' financial health.

With 62 per cent of healthcare expenses paid out of pocket in India, the report stressed the necessity for better health care coverage to protect against unexpected health crises.

Highlighting the major diseases in the health insurance claims the report stated that Delhi has emerged as the capital for kidney disease in India, with the highest share of health insurance claims made related to kidney health.

The index noted that after the capital, the highest claims in health insurance for kidney disease were from Kochi

"Delhi is the capital for kidney disease, followed by Kochi. Delhi NCR had the highest share of claims related to kidney health. Kochi, Secunderabad, Bengaluru & Jaipur's share of claims was above the National average" said the index report.

The index also noted that the average age of patients claiming kidney and renal problems is 47 years, indicating a significant health concern. Notably, the largest bill filed as per the index for kidney-related issues last year amounted to Rs 24,73,894, highlighting the financial burden associated with these health conditions.

In addition to kidney health, the report also sheds light on other critical health issues, including heart disease. It noted that Kolkata and Mumbai have the highest claims for heart-related conditions, with a significant increase in hospitalizations for heart diseases observed between the ages of 31 and 50.

"Kolkata and Mumbai topped the list of metros when it came to disorders of the circulatory system like heart attacks" the report added.

Furthermore, the report highlighted alarming trends in cancer cases, predicting a 13 per cent increase from 2020 to 2025.

Meanwhile, the government recently introduced various schemes to improve healthcare in the country.

On September 11 this year, the Union Cabinet had approved health coverage for all senior citizens aged 70 years and above, irrespective of income, under the flagship scheme Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY).

With this approval, all senior citizens of the age 70 years and above irrespective of their socio-economic status, would be eligible to avail the benefits in this scheme.

AB PM-JAY is the world's largest publicly funded health assurance scheme, which provides health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation. All members of the eligible families, irrespective of age, are covered under the scheme.

