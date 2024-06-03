HealthFab Granted Patent for Innovative Absorbable Undergarment for Women

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 3: HealthFab Private Limited, a leading manufacturer of healthcare products, is proud to announce that it has been granted a patent by the Indian Patent Office for its groundbreaking invention, “Absorbable Undergarment for Women.” The patent, numbered 538935, was granted on May 22, 2024, and is valid for 20 years, starting from September 2020.

This patented invention is a significant step forward in providing women with a comfortable, hygienic, and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional menstrual products. The Absorbable Undergarment for Women is designed to offer superior protection, absorbing menstrual flow while ensuring maximum comfort and discretion.

“We are thrilled to have been granted this patent, which recognizes our commitment to developing innovative and sustainable solutions for women’s health,” said Mr. Sourav Chakrabarty, Co-Founder and Director of HealthFab. “Our Absorbable Undergarment for Women represents a groundbreaking approach to menstrual care, combining cutting-edge technology with a deep understanding of women’s needs.”

The product is named ‘GoPadFree Period Panty' by HealthFab. It is an innovative menstrual solution that offers upto 6 times more period absorption compared to regular sanitary pads without the need for extra pads, tampons or menstrual cups. Made from high-quality cotton along with breathable fabric layers stitched inside, it ensures a snug and comfortable fit. Ideal for work, travel or a peaceful sleep even on heavy period days, this period panty is both eco-friendly and cost-effective, providing a sustainable option for modern women.

Healthfab's products are best sellers in the period care category across top marketplaces like Amazon and Flipkart. With this patented invention, HealthFab aims to empower more women by expanding globally and providing them with a revolutionary solution that enhances their comfort, confidence, and overall well-being during their menstrual cycles.

HealthFab’s dedication to research and development, coupled with its own state-of-the-art production facility in Bangalore ensures that the company is at the forefront of developing top-class products that prioritize quality, safety, and sustainability. The Absorbable Undergarment for Women is a testament to HealthFab’s commitment to promoting the “Make in India” initiative and contributing to the country’s technological advancement.

For more information about HealthFab and its innovative products, please visit www.healthfab.in

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor