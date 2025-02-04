Herbaria-Modern Botanicals Becomes the First Indian Skincare Brand to Debut at New York Fashion Week 2025

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], February 4: Herbaria-Modern Botanicals, India's pioneering luxury vegan skincare brand, is making history as the first Indian skincare brand to be featured at New York Fashion Week (NYFW) from 6th February 2025. This landmark moment cements Herbaria's position as a global innovator in clean beauty, bringing zero-plastic, high-performance botanical skincare to the world's most influential fashion stage.

Founded by Gunjan Agnihotri & Raghav Bhatia, Herbaria-Modern Botanicals has rapidly gained recognition for its sensory-rich, sustainability-driven formulations that prove eco-conscious skincare can be luxurious, effective, and vibrant. From plant-based exfoliants to fruit-infused shower butters, Herbaria redefines beauty with its bold philosophy: "Sustainability is not boring."

From India to New York: A Breakthrough for Clean Beauty

New York Fashion Week has long been the epicenter of cutting-edge beauty trends, and Herbaria's inclusion marks a major milestone for the Indian beauty industry. As the brand will provide backstage skin prep for models, reinforcing the importance of skin-first beauty in high-fashion aesthetics. Herbaria is the - exclusive beauty gift bag partner - to NYFW.

"Being the first Indian skincare brand at NYFW is not just a win for usit's a win for Indian innovation in the global beauty space. We are here to prove that high-performance skincare can be sustainable, sensorial, and absolutely stunning," said Gunjan Agnihotri & Raghav Bhatia, Founders of Herbaria-Modern Botanicals.

The Future of Indian Skincare on a Global Stage

Herbaria's debut at NYFW 2025 aligns with the brand's mission to elevate Indian beauty expertise on an international level. With a commitment to 100% vegan formulations, plastic-free packaging, and powerful botanical actives, Herbaria is setting a new standard for luxury skincareone that resonates with conscious consumers worldwide.

As the brand prepares to take center stage at one of the world's most prestigious fashion events, this milestone signals a new era for Indian beauty brands in the global market.

Website: www.herbaria.co.in

Instagram: @herbaria.modernbotanicals

