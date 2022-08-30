Here's how VTP Realty's Altitude is setting the trend for Pune's landscape

VTP Realty is Pune's No.#1 Real Estate brand. With a strong legacy of 37 years it has already attained leadership in the residential real estate and now, the brand brings to you a stunning business spaces project that is destined to disrupt the commercial marketplace.

Altitude by VTP Realty and Rairah Corp., is a Grade-A commercial project that comprises of both premium offices and stylish showrooms. Altitude, with its superior aesthetics and well-planned architecture, is truly a testament to what a business empire looks like when it reaches the epitome of glory. Designed especially for signature commercial establishments whether offices, showrooms or more; Altitude is also #TheAimChanger in every sense of the word because of its prime location. It is located in a very strategic location of Wakad, which is close to the Pune-Mumbai Expressway, 10- 15-minutes' drive from prominent locations like Hinjawadi, Pimpri, Chinchwad, Ravet, Aundh, Pimple Saudagar, Baner, Pashan, University Circle etc. The project that challenges the status quo and stands out from the rest of the commercial projects around. And the only project that is giving the much deserved makeover to Wakad : Altitude.

Standing tall at 14 storeys this premium commercial space is designed by the renowned Ar. Reza Kabul, an A-lister himself with several awards to his name. Reza's signature design, coupled with VTP Realty's vision has created a design that is expressive and impressive in every sense of the word. Never to cut corners, the hallmark of Altitude is its awe inspiring elevation and use of tinted glass with DGU glass for the entire facade. A minimal column structure deliberately designed to maximize floor space for larger offices.

Thoughtful attention to detail in the internal layout design, choice of specifications and appointment of features is again a testimony to the legacy of VTP Grandeur in all aspects. Very few commercial and business office towers can boast of an entire top terrace floor dedicated to exclusive amenities for the tenants and employees of the offices. Amenities like landscaped seating, Al-fresco solar powered workstations, leisure seating, lawn with amphitheatre for group gatherings and de-stress zones and indoor gaming room with pool table, table tennis and foosball. The building is LEED certified for its high energy efficiency and low carbon footprint. It enjoys over 400 feet of main road frontage for prime visibility.

The location works in the favour of the project naturally. Altitude is a centrally located landmark, perched in a premium way between PCMC and PMC, at downtown Wakad. Well connected on all sides with massive flyovers & 6 lane wide roads. And lastly, but most importantly, VTP Realty leaves no stone unturned to create all its commercial projects into high decibel and footfall zones by cherry picking the top-notch brands as tenants for our retail and business spaces. The leasing sourcing and transaction assistance is provided as a value add service.

Altitude being a Grade-A certified project enjoys the below advantages:

a. The Grade-A certification commands better resales and rental yields, as they have more features than other complexes and are also better maintained

b. The glass facade uses DGU which reduces heat transmission and helps save energy for air cooling

c. A beautiful double height, marble clad grand entrance lobby with a reception desk and WiFi enabled visitors lounge along with a cafe

d. Multiple high-speed elevators for quick transit to the upper floors - 6 passenger elevators and 2 service elevators

e. Wide decorative lobbies on every floor with 2.4 meter wide passage for easy movement of people

f. Building Management System (BMS software) which monitors all lighting, water pump operations, lifts etc. thus reducing manpower deployment and reducing the overall operational & energy bills

g. The building is accessibility friendly which means additional ramps and easy access for the differently-abled

h. Separate access cards for washrooms to ensure good hygiene among office occupants. Separate washrooms for visitors.

i. Separate smoking zone on each floor

j. 100 per cent DG Back up and separate meter is provided for each unit to record the consumption of electricity

k. Creche for the employees' children

l. Integrated fire-fighting system with smoke detectors and sprinklers in each office & showroom

m. Ample car parking for office occupants and additional separate parking for visitors.

n. Dedicated Leasing desk

Altitude is the true #AimChanger.

