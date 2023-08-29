Heritage International Xperiential School hosts the Liberal Arts and Sciences Conference 2023

PNN

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 29: The Liberal Arts and Sciences Conference 2023 hosted by Heritage International Xperiential School at its Heritage Avenue campus brought together eminent education leaders, representatives of the top Indian and International Liberal Arts and Sciences colleges, and parents, students, and school counselors from schools across NCR.

The attendees uncovered opportunities that the Liberal Arts and Sciences educational pathway provides and the unique advantages offered by the best colleges in this space. They also gathered insights on how the relevance of Liberal Arts and Sciences is increasing in the context of the rapidly evolving world of work and the skills and cognitive attributes that would be most valued in the near future. The discussions highlighted how a multidisciplinary education could contribute to successful careers across various industries and also busted myths about a liberal arts education. Some of these myths were that liberal arts colleges only focus on humanities subjects whereas many of the colleges even offer engineering degrees. Also, as many of the American colleges are only at the undergraduate level, they can provide better resources such as direct access to top professors, research opportunities, small classroom size, and better teacher-student ratio.

Designed on the theme "Bridging Education and Career: The Future of Liberal Arts and Sciences," the conference provided an intensive and interactive platform for each stakeholder to explore the transformative potential of liberal arts and sciences education.

The event was attended by top colleges and universities in the United States, India, and other countries. Colleges from the United States included eminent names such as Pomona College, Swarthmore College, Williams College, Bryn Mawr College, and many more. While those from India included Ashoka University, Krea University and Flame among others.

Speaking at the event, Amit Jain, former APAC Chief of Uber said “Liberal arts colleges foster a unique blend of creativity and critical thinking, moulding individuals who can navigate the complexities of a rapidly changing world. These institutions cultivate not just knowledge, but the capacity to adapt and innovate, essential skills for any leader in today's dynamic landscape."

The event was also attended by leaders, students, and parents of some of the top schools in the country such as Mayo College, The Doon School, The British School Delhi, Step by Step School, Heritage Xperiential Learning School, and many others. Thus setting the stage for expansive networking and collaboration, enabling educators, industry experts, and students to connect, share ideas, and cultivate potential associations.

‘’The success of The Liberal Arts and Sciences Conference 2023, in collaboration with Heritage International Xperiential School, reinforces our commitment to building multiple opportunities for our students to discover the meaning of their lives. Some of the top universities from India and abroad were present at our campus and it reinforced our partnership with these world class institutions. We will continue to curate these opportunities where students and parents can explore the various pathways to building successful careers and meaningful lives.” said Vishnu Karthik, Co–founder Heritage International Xperiential School.

