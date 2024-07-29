Hero FinCorp Exclusive Offer Alert: Rs 500 Amazon Voucher upon Approval of Instant Personal Loan

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], July 29: Hero FinCorp Personal Loans are extremely popular among Indian consumers. Thanks to their instant loan amount of up to Rs 5 Lakh, competitive interest rates and flexible repayment terms of up to 36 months. To make borrowing instant loans more rewarding, Hero FinCorp is now offering a Rs 500 Amazon voucher on approval of Personal Loan finance online. So whenever you apply for a Personal Loan and it gets approved, you get a Rs 500 voucher as a bonus to shop at Amazon.

What You Can Use the Voucher for

The Rs 500 Amazon voucher is a nice perk to look forward to. Amazon is an all-inclusive online store where you can find almost everything you need. You can use the voucher for various things at Amazon, including the following:

* Buy yourself a travel bag or an outfit if planning for a trip this summer.

* Spend the voucher on a decor item to enhance the beauty of your home.

* Purchase the necessary study material or stationery items for yourself or your kids.

* Order a fancy wallet, cosmetics, or artificial jewellery for your next vacation.

* Buy health equipment or medical supplies for the needs of your family.

Like a Personal Loan, the Amazon voucher imposes no end-use restrictions. So, you can purchase anything within Rs 500 on Amazon.

How to Avail of the Amazon Voucher

To obtain the Rs 500 Amazon voucher, you must get approval for a Personal Loan at the Hero FinCorp instant loan app. Here are the conditions you must fulfil:

* Age: 21 to 58 years

* Profession: Salaried or self-employed

* Work Experience: Six months for salaried and two years for self-employed

* Monthly Income: At least Rs 15,000 per month

Apart from these, you should have a credit score of 750 or above and a low DTI ratio to show a solid repayment capacity. Once you qualify, you must submit the following documents to prove your eligibility For Personal Loan finance online:

* Mandatory Documents: Dully filled application form and passport-sized coloured photograph

* Identity Proof: Passport, PAN Card, Aadhaar Card, Driving License

* Address Proof: Passport, Aadhaar Card, Driving License, Utility Bill, Ration Card

For Salaried Employees:

* Home Ownership Proof: Property documents, electricity bills, maintenance bills

* Income Proof: Form 16, last six months' bank account statements of the salary account, previous three months' salary slips

* Job Continuity Proof: Current employer's appointment letter, previous employer's experience certificate

For Self-Employed Professionals:

* Office Address Proof: Rent agreement, property documents, utility bills, maintenance bill

* Income Proof: Last two years' income tax returns, last six months' bank statement

* Business Existence Proof: Company's registration certificate, shop establishment proof, copy of tax registration

To apply for an instant Personal Loan, you must download the Hero FinCorp instant loan app, enter a few necessary details, upload scanned copies of the required documents, and wait for the verification process to complete. Once you accept the loan offer, you get disbursal directly into your bank account and an Amazon voucher worth Rs 500, both with no usage restrictions.

So, don't wait any longer. Grab this limited-period Amazon voucher offer and buy your favourite things.

Disclaimer

The information provided in this blog post is intended for informational purposes only. The content is based on research and opinions available at the time of writing. While we strive to ensure accuracy, we do not claim to be exhaustive or definitive. Readers are advised to independently verify any details mentioned here, such as specifications, features, and availability, before making any decisions. Hero FinCorp does not take responsibility for any discrepancies, inaccuracies, or changes that may occur after the publication of this blog. The choice to rely on the information presented herein is at the reader's discretion, and we recommend consulting official sources and experts for the most up-to-date and accurate information about the featured products.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor