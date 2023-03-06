Hero Motocorp, US-based Zero Motorcycles sign agreement to collaborate on premium 2-wheelers

Hero MotoCorp and US-based Zero Motorcycles have signed agreements to collaborate on premium electric motorcycles. The collaboration between the two combines the expertise of Zero in developing power trains and electric motorcycles with the scale of manufacturing, sourcing and marketing of Hero MotoCorp. In September 2022, the board of Hero MotoCorp approved an equity investment of up to USD 60 million in Zero Motorcycles. "Our partnership with Zero Motorcycles is a significant milestone in our journey towards ushering in an era of sustainable clean technology in the mobility space. With Zero as our partner, we look forward to accelerate the transition of electric mobility in India and across our global markets," said Pawan Munjal, Chairman and CEO, Hero MotoCorp.

Under its emerging mobility brand, VIDA, powered by Hero, the company has already launched its first EV, the VIDA V1 scooter, and has initiated operations of its public charging infrastructure in Bengaluru, Delhi and Jaipur.

"We are delighted to have Hero MotoCorp - the world's largest motorcycle maker - as our partner. Our companies are both committed to transforming the riding experience and bringing remarkable, innovative products to the world. With these shared passions, we look forward to delivering exceptional value, performance and fun for our customers," said Sam Paschel, CEO, Zero Motorcycles.

( With inputs from ANI )

