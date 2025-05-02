Hero Motocorp year on year sales declines by 42.76 per cent in April'25

New Delhi [India], May 2 : Hero MotoCorp registered a decline in scooter and motorcycle sales by 42.76 per cent in April'25 as compared with April'24.

Motorcycle sales declined from 496,542 units in April 24 to 286,089 units in April 25, whereas scooter sales dropped from 37,043 units in April 24 to 19,317 units in April 25.

Domestic sales saw a decline of 43.79 per cent from 5,13296 units in April'24 to 2,88,524 units in April'25, and exports decreased by 16.79 per cent from 20,289 units in April'24 to 16,882 units in April'25.

However, Hero MotoCorp internal combustion engine (ICE) for two-wheelers recorded 5.05 lakh VAHAN registrations in April 2025, underscoring robust customer demand and strong retail performance.

The company says its plants at Dharuhera, Gurugram, Haridwar, and Neemrana remained closed during April 17-19 to facilitate supply chain alignment and conduct scheduled maintenance and infrastructure enhancements. Normalisation is anticipated in May 2025.

Despite the drop in sales, the company says it has maintained a consistent month-on-month increase in its retail market share throughout 2025.

VIDA, the company's electric mobility brand, sustained its strong growth momentum in April, with dispatches of 7,116 units of the VIDA V2 electric scooter.

VIDA also recorded 6,123 EV registrations on VAHAN, reflecting a significant year-on-year increase and reinforcing its growing presence in the electric two-wheeler segment.

Reaffirming its commitment to world-class mobility solutions and global market expansion, Hero MotoCorp launched four new products, the Xoom 110, Hunk 160R 4V, Xtreme 125R, and HF Deluxe in Sri Lanka, in collaboration with its long-standing partner, Abans Auto.

The launch is backed by a robust sales and service network, which is set to cover over 500 customer touchpoints across the country by May 2025, ensuring comprehensive support for customers.

In a parallel move to strengthen its global brand presence, the company also announced a three-year partnership with professional golfers Akshay Bhatia and Sahith Theegala as its international brand ambassadors. This association reflects the company's deeply rooted values of excellence, ambition, and perseverance, as well as its ongoing commitment to nurturing world-class sporting talent. As part of this partnership, both athletes will sport the Hero logo as they compete on the international circuit.

