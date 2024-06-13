Hettich Launches Onsys Magma Black Hinge for Dark-Wood Furniture

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13: The Onsys Magma Black hinge is characterised by its discreet elegance and sleek black finish; crafted to integrate seamlessly with dark-themed furniture.

Designed to blend effortlessly with dark wood furniture, Onsys Magma Black elevates the aesthetic and functional appeal of residential interiors, offering a premium magical interior experience.

Dark-themed furniture remains a timeless choice for interior decorators and homeowners alike, thanks to its ability to impart a sophisticated and luxurious atmosphere. Recognising this enduring trend, Hettich has tailored the Onsys Magma Black to meet the aesthetic demands of dark furniture pieces without compromising functionality.

The Onsys Magma Black is produced at Hettich's state-of-the-art facility in Indore, embodying the company's commitment to the 'Made in India. Made for the World' ethos in alignment with the Government of India's clarion call for Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Mr Andre Eckholt, Managing Director of Hettich India, commented on the launch, stating, "We had launched Onsys hinge three years ago and in this short period it has gained a sizeable market share. The launch of Onsys Magma Black bridges the need-gap and aims to further strengthen our position in Hinge segment with the launch. This discreetly elegant variant ensures that dark wooden furniture, a perennial market favourite, is accentuated in both style and durability."

The hinge features a black nickel finish, integrated silent closing and a 105° opening angle. Designed to withstand 40,000 open/close cycles, they are rigorously tested for corrosion and condensation resistance. Thus, promising a 10 Year Performance Warranty and a 3 Year Anti-Rust Warranty.

Onsys Magma Black Hinge is available at your nearest dealer or online at Hettich India Online website.

About Hettich:

Hettich is a 136-year-old family-owned German lifestyle brand, being one of the world's largest manufacturers of Furniture Fittings with a global turnover exceeding 1.5 billion euros. In India, Hettich started operations at the dawn of the new millennium and within a short span of time gained an undisputed leadership position in the Indian furniture fittings and hardware industry. It is also the recipient of 'Best Brands 2022 & 2023' by the Economic Times and the 'Most Trusted Brands of India 2023 & 2024' by Marksmen Daily recognitions for its unwavering customer trust and strong brand equity.

Hettich's product portfolio comprises a repertoire of Furniture Fittings & Door Hardware made with cutting-edge German quality complemented by Wire Products, Aluminum Profiles, Shelving Systems, Built-in Appliances and Furniture Lights, thereby providing holistic fitting solutions for all residential and commercial spaces.

