HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur & Contemporary Arts Specialist, Noelle Kadar launch Jaipur Centre for Art at City Palace in November'24

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 28: A culmination of a shared vision between two friends - HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur and Noelle Kadar are bringing forth the Jaipur Center for Art (JCA).

Nestled amidst the regal grandeur of The City Palace, JCA will open as a 2,600 sq ft public exhibition space at the end of November 2024.

With each being driven by a profound passion for the arts and the unique cultural narrative of India Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh and Noelle Kadar hope to include Jaipur in the global discourse around contemporary art practices, while cementing the Pink City's place as an important destination on the global art scene

Drawing from his illustrious family legacy of artistic patronage, HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur is a passionate champion of the arts and a dedicated custodian of Jaipur's artistic, architectural and cultural heritage. A key element of his overarching vision is to dynamically engage today's youth with museums and palaces, transforming iconic historic spaces into places of participation. An endeavour like JCA is one of the many steps being taken to ensure that heritage spaces continue to serve the people as living monuments of creativity.

With his co-founder Noelle Kadar, he hopes JCA will be among other exhibition spaces in India serving as a beacon of creativity and innovation. His Highness says, "JCA stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment to the city's artistic heritage and creative potential. I hope to contribute to bridging the history of my lineage and the evolving contemporary world and be remembered as a responsible custodian of the heritage of Jaipur."

With decades of experience in contemporary art, both globally and in India, co-founder Noelle Kadar, brings the critical expertise that makes JCA a reality. Guided by her unwavering passion forpromoting cross-cultural dialogue and global artistic exchange, Noelle envisions JCA as a platform that further connects India with the world, a place where diverse perspectives converge, and creative boundaries dissolve. JCA will focus on showcasing art and design practices at their highest level through the distinct lenses of Jaipur's perspective.

Noelle says, "Our mission is to open the doors of Jaipur to the world, inviting galleries, artists, and art enthusiasts from across the globe to immerse themselves in contemporary Jaipur and experience contemporary art practices through the unique perspective of this vibrant city. Through curated exhibitions featuring works from Indian and international artists alike, we hope to showcase the dynamic interplay between tradition and innovation, heritage and modernity."

In addition to the exhibitions, JCA will launch an artist residency program, providing a nurturing environment for both emerging and established artists to draw inspiration from Jaipur's rich tapestry of history, culture, and craftsmanship. This initiative aims to foster meaningful connections between artists and the local community, nurturing a spirit of creative collaboration and cross-cultural exchange.

The debut show of JCA will be open to the public for 4 months.

