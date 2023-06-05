HiDoc Dr. Organizes National Medical Aptitude Test (NAT) to Enhance Medical Practitioners' Knowledge and Skills

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], June 5: Continuous learning and self-assessment are vital components of the professional journey for every doctor. Staying updated with new medical concepts, embracing technological advancements, and keeping abreast of the latest developments, are essential for delivering optimal patient care. Recognizing the importance of these aspects, HiDoc Dr, India's leading platform for medical professionals, is committed to finding innovative ways to support and engage doctors nationwide. As part of this commitment, HiDoc Dr recently conducted the National Medical Aptitude Test (NAT), offering medical students, practising doctors, and specialists an exciting opportunity to assess their skills and knowledge.

The highly competitive exam, designed to evaluate cognitive abilities, visual perception, logical reasoning, and critical thinking, received an overwhelming response from over 6000 applicants. The test, which commenced on May 1st and ran until May 31st, 2023, aimed to provide participants with an opportunity to test their knowledge and enhance their professional credibility.

To ensure the test's quality and accuracy, a dedicated team of six, led by Varun Gadia (COO, HiDoc Dr.), developed a comprehensive questionnaire. The questionnaire was carefully reviewed and approved by an expert medical team, ensuring the evaluation of relevant skills and knowledge.

The NAT consisted of 75 multiple-choice questions to be completed within 50 minutes. Participants were required to achieve a minimum score of 50% to pass the test. Each incorrect response incurred a negative marking of -1, emphasizing the importance of accuracy and precision, qualities that make for a skilled medical practitioner.

"We are thrilled by the overwhelming response to the National Medical Aptitude Test," said Dr. Varun. "The high number of applicants reflects the interest and commitment of medical professionals to enhance their skills and knowledge. We are confident that NAT will keep providing participants with a valuable opportunity to test their abilities and potentially earn the recognition that elevates their professional credibility."

An examination of such a large scale could not have been achieved without collaborative teamwork. Besides the content team, and the team of medical experts involved in the process of creating the test, the marketing team also worked hard to ensure the success of the NAT. The marketing team successfully reached out to a diverse pool of around 6000 applicants through various channels, with a specific focus on young doctors. Social media platforms such as Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube played a crucial role in promoting the test. The team also leveraged influencer marketing strategies to reach a wide audience of doctors across India and other countries. The Technical Team of HiDoc Dr has been instrumental in providing strong support for the successful execution of the test.

The 745 participants who completed the NAT will receive a Test Completion certificate, recognizing their effort and dedication in taking part in this challenging examination. The top 10 participants who excelled in the test will be awarded Exclusive UpToDate Subscriptions, each worth INR 30,000. These subscriptions will provide them with access to the latest medical information and research, allowing them to stay at the forefront of their field.

The NAT is a testament to HiDoc Dr's relentless efforts to create a positive impact in the medical field in India. By providing a platform for medical practitioners to assess their strengths and weaknesses, the NAT increases their chances of success and instils confidence in their acquired knowledge. It encourages a learning attitude that is invaluable for medical professionals.

Through initiatives like the National Medical Aptitude Test, HiDoc Dr aims to equip doctors across the country with a competitive edge, enabling them to excel in their careers and provide the highest quality of care to their patients.

For more information about HiDoc Dr and our learning initiatives, please visit https://hidoc.co/ or write to us at varun@hidoc.co.

HiDoc Dr.:

HiDoc Dr. is a leading healthcare platform for medical professionals, providing access to the latest medical information, educational resources, and tools for communication and collaboration. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, HiDoc Dr. aims to empower medical professionals and improve the quality of care provided to patients.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor