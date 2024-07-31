Hierank Business School announces admissions open for new academic year 2024-25

VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 31: Hierank Business School (HBS), Noida, a leader in future-ready education has announced admissions for the 2024-2025 academic year across distinguished programs namely: Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA), Master of Business Administration (MBA), and Master of Computer Applications (MCA).

HBS is at the forefront of technical and business education with the introduction of a new 60-hour module on Artificial Intelligence and data his addition ensures that the curriculum remains aligned with the latest technological advancements, equipping students with the skills required to be industry-ready.

PROF. RAJESH SAHAY, Chairman, Hierank Business School said,

Innovative teaching methodology includes:

* 35 hours of weekly instruction, split between 20 hours of university syllabus delivered by our expert faculty, and 15 hours of employability skills taught by industry professionals.

* Real-world learning with our "Learn from The Real Gurus" approach, where students gain insights from experienced corporate experts.

The programs are designed to provide a well-rounded education, incorporating extracurricular activities such as library and sports periods, monthly debates, quizzes, guest lectures, industry visits, and survey tours for PG students.

HBS emphasizes four core values to prepare students for successful careers: a go-getter attitude, multi-tasking abilities, comprehensive problem-solving, and performance under pressure. The modern infrastructure and state-of-the-art simulation labs further enhance students' readiness for the professional world, providing them with the practical experience and confidence needed to excel in their chosen fields.

Admissions for the 2024 academic year at Hierank Business School are currently open. Prospective students are encouraged to apply at the earliest to secure their place in the job ready programs and take advantage of the unique educational opportunities offered.

For information on admissions and to apply for various programs, call at 9650848777.or visit https://www.hierank.org/personal-details.php

