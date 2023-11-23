High-level committee recommends strategic plan for domestic manufacturing of mining equipment

New Delhi [India], November 23 : The Ministry of Coal is intensifying efforts to bolster domestic manufacturing capabilities within the coal mining sector, aligning with the principles of Atmanirbhar Bharat, driving the "Make in India" campaign.

According to an official statement issued by the Ministry of Coal on Thursday, a high-level committee, chaired by the Director (Technical) from Coal India Limited (CIL), submitted its report to the Ministry, focusing on reducing the country's dependence on imports and promoting indigenous production of Heavy Earth Moving Machinery (HEMM) and underground mining equipment.

The interdisciplinary committee, consisting of representatives from the Ministry of Heavy Industries, Ministry of Railways, Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited (NLCIL), National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited (WBPDCL), Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML), Caterpillar, Tata Hitachi, GAINWELL, industry associations, and various stakeholders, was tasked with providing recommendations to fortify domestic manufacturing of HEMM and associated equipment.

Coal India Limited (CIL) currently imports high-capacity equipment, incurring significant expenses. To curb these imports and stimulate domestic manufacturing, CIL has devised a strategic plan to phase out imports gradually over the next six years, the ministry said in its statement.

This approach is expected to encourage the development of domestically manufactured equipment, with a focus on high-capacity machines that are already being procured from Indian manufacturers.

The committee's recommendations include the standardization of equipment to boost domestic manufacturing, tender clauses promoting the use of indigenous equipment, and a proposed scheme to incentivize manufacturers under the Make in India initiative, the ministry said.

CIL has undertaken comprehensive standardization of mining equipment to ensure the widespread use of domestically manufactured equipment without compromising productivity.

To further advance Make in India, CIL has issued standardization guidelines, promoting the manufacturing sector and aligning with the overarching goals of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The initiative not only stimulates the manufacturing sector but also reduces the breakdown period of imported equipment, often non-operational due to a lack of spare parts.

Coal India Ltd. (CIL) has already initiated the procurement of High Capacity HEMM and advanced Continuous Miners, capable of remote supervision and real-time position tracking for increased efficiency and safety, the ministry said.

Efforts are underway to promote indigenous production of HEMM for both Opencast (OC) and Underground (UG) mining.

CIL has introduced Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) Load Haul Dump (LHD) units, providing improved ventilation and cost savings, with plans to expand these technologies for enhanced recovery, lower costs, and improved safety.

The Ministry of Coal emphasizes fostering partnerships and collaborative ventures with globally recognized equipment manufacturers, the ministry said.

Exploring the utilization of non-functional and underutilized government infrastructure facilities under the Make in India initiative is another facet of this comprehensive approach.

This initiative underscores India's potential to become a manufacturing powerhouse, promoting 'Make in India' in the HEMM sector, creating a robust ecosystem that supports innovation, empowers the workforce, and strengthens the economy, it said.

