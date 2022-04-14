Higher, Faster Further. The New BMW F 900 XR Launched in India

The new BMW F 900 XR is launched in India today. The adventure sports tourer will be available as completely built-up units (CBU) and can be booked at BMW Motorrad dealerships. Deliveries of this new profile bike will commence in June 2022. The adventure sports tourer, the new BMW F 900 XR offers an uncompromising mix of sportiness and touring capabilities. The bike is a perfect amalgamation of sports-style design and dynamics coupled with awe-inspiring performance.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "BMW Motorrad has brought the world's finest premium motorcycles to India and created a distinct place for itself among motorcycling enthusiasts. XR represents an uncompromising combination of athleticism and long-distance riding performance. The new profile of adventure sports tourer BMW F 900 XR's unique performance is combined with powerful features that further enhance riding in a distinctive and future-oriented style of a genuine XR. The sporty riding fun, straightforward handling and unique features makes this bike a value-added package for the ultimate thrill-seekers."

The ex-showroom price are as follows -

BMW F 900 XR Pro INR 12,30,000 *Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Delivery will be made on ex-showroom. Ex-showroom price (inclusive of GST) (incl compensation cess) as applicable but excludes Road Tax, RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax/cess levies and insurance. Prices and options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact your local Authorized BMW Motorrad Dealer. To enable customers to own BMW Motorrad motorcycles of their choice, BMW Financial Services India will offer customized and flexible financial solutions. Customers can also get their loans pre-approved prior to delivery. For complete peace of mind, all BMW Motorrad bikes come with a standard warranty for 'three years, unlimited kilometers', with an option to extend the warranty to fourth and fifth year. Road-Side Assistance, a 24x7 365 days package, further ensures prompt services in case of breakdown and towing situations. The BMW F 900 XR will be sold and serviced through the BMW Motorrad authorized dealer network, present across important centers in India including Delhi (Lutyens Motorrad), Mumbai (Navnit Motors), Pune (Bavaria Motors), Chennai (KUN Motorrad), Bengaluru (Tusker Motorrad), Ahmedabad (Gallops Autohaus), Kochi (EVM Autokraft), Hyderabad & Vijayawada (JSP Motorrad), Indore (Munich Motors), Lucknow (Speed Motors), Chandigarh (Krishna Automobiles), Jaipur (Pratap Motorrad), Raipur (Munich Motors), Cuttack & Kolkata (OSL Prestige) and Ranchi (Titanium Autos). The new BMW F 900 XR.'XR' stands for an uncompromising mix of sportiness and touring capability. The new BMW F 900 XR's thrilling design reflects pure performance and the promise of long-distance travelling comfort with riding position that is impressively active yet relaxed. The striking light guides of the LED headlight emphasises the commanding nature of the bike. The fairing along with precise edges define the bike's aggressive design while the slim and short tail invokes its athletic nature. The new BMW F 900 XR is powered by water-cooled 4-stroke in-line 2-cylinder 895 cc BS6 engine with four valves per cylinder, two overhead camshafts and dry-sump lubrication. With an output of 105 hp (77 kW) at 8500 rpm and maximum torque of 92 Nm at 6500 rpm, the engine enhances sporty riding dynamics and pleasure. The high torque engine offers just the right speed range to get the most fun out of the power. The motorcycle sprints from 0-100km/hr in just 3.6 seconds and achieve a top speed of over 200 km/hr. The suspension is technological benchmark in the mid-range segment. The bridge frame integrates the 2-cylinder in-line engine as a load-bearing element and is made of deep drawn and welded sheet steel parts. Front wheel control is taken care by upside-down telescopic fork, while the rear wheel is guided by a double-sided swinging arm with central suspension strut. The bolt-on steel rear frame gives a visually short and slim rear. The short underfloor silencer renders a typical athletic look with a free-standing rear wheel. The Multifunctional instrument cluster with 6.5-inch full-colour TFT screen of the new BMW F 900 XR offers an unrivalled level of quality in terms of display and information in its segment. BMW Motorrad Multi-Controller gives the rider quick access to vehicle and connectivity functions. Mobile phone and media functions can be used without having to install an app. The rider can easily make telephone calls and music playback with Bluetooth connection. In addition, the bike is equipped with BMW Motorrad Connectivity App, practical arrow navigation with route import and multiple waypoint guidance on the display. The new standard features of the new BMW F 900 XR Pro profile now offers Dynamic ESA, Keyless Ride and center stand as standard as part of Comfort package. Headlight Pro, Daytime Riding Lights and Gear Shift Assist Pro as part of Dynamic Package. The Active Package includes Riding Modes Pro, Dynamic Engine Brake Control (MSR), Heated Grips, Dynamic Traction Control, ABS Pro and case holders. Further, the Adaptive Cornering Lights improves illumination of the road when cornering for even safer riding at night. A comprehensive range of optional equipment and original BMW Motorcycle accessories are available for further individualisation of the new BMW F 900 XR.

