Highest ever coal stocks available at thermal power plants, says Coal Ministry

New Delhi [India], June 19 : The Ministry of Coal (MoC) said despite the extremely high demand for power, the coal stocks at Thermal Power Plants remain robust, exceeding 45 million tonnes (MT) as of June 16, 2024, which is 31.71 per cent higher compared to the same period last year when it was 34.25 MT.

The demand for coal-based power has grown by 7.30 per cent in this financial year compared to last year in the same period. This is highest ever demand of coal, the Ministry said in a release.

As of 16.06.24, cumulative coal production stands at 207.48 MT, reflecting a growth of 9.27 per cent compared to the corresponding period last year, which was 189.87 MT, the statement read.

Coal India Limited (CIL) has recorded coal production of 160.25 MT, growing by 7.28 per cent compared to the corresponding period last year, which stood at 149.38 MT. Similarly, coal production from captive and commercial mines reached 33 MT, with a growth of 27 per cent compared to the corresponding period last year.

The cumulative coal dispatch stands at 220.31MT as on June 16, 2024, with a growth of 7.65 per cent compared to the corresponding period last year which was at 204.65 MT.

CIL recorded 166.58 MT in dispatches, growing by over 4 per cent compared to the corresponding period last year which was 158.91 MT. Coal dispatch from captive and commercial mines is recorded at 39.45 MT, with a growth of 30 per cent. Dispatch to the power sector stands at 180.35 MT, reflecting a growth of 5.71 per cent compared to 170.61 MT last year.

As per Ministry of Coal the overall coal stock in the country (mines, transit, power plants) is over 144.68 MT.

