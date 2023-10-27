Highflow Industries Leads the Way in Battery Innovation with Laser Welding Technology, Embracing Lithium-Ion Batteries and Remote Monitoring Solutions

New Delhi (India), October 27: Highflow Industries Private Limited, a pioneering force in the lead-acid battery industry, is proud to announce significant milestones and advancements in its journey of powering the nation’s energy needs. Established in 2014, Highflow Industries has emerged as a leading provider of batteries, including a major focus on E-rickshaw batteries and more recently, lithium-ion batteries.

In 2014, Highflow Industries began its journey with a capacity to manufacture 50 lead-acid batteries per day. Today, in 2023, the company boasts an impressive production capacity of 1000 lead-acid batteries per day, showcasing an unparalleled commitment to growth and quality.

One of the key highlights of Highflow Industries is its expertise in E-rickshaw batteries. Over the past 1.5 years, the company has become the go-to supplier for major brands in the E-rickshaw industry, including Udaan E-rickshaw, Yatri E-rickshaw, Khalsa EV, Badshah E Rickshaw and City Life e rickshaw many more. This success is attributed to Highflow’s unwavering commitment to innovation and quality.

In 2021, Highflow Industries ventured into the world of lithium-ion batteries by adopting the cutting-edge technology of laser welding. This advanced manufacturing process is currently employed by only a few battery manufacturers, demonstrating the company’s dedication to staying at the forefront of the industry.

Sumit Jaiswal, a key figure in the company, shared, “Our main focus has always been on adopting the latest technologies and automation to ensure the highest quality products. Lithium batteries are now extensively used in battery scooters and E-rickshaws, and we are proud to provide fireproof, reliable solutions for our customers.”

Highflow Industries is not only committed to innovation in product quality but also in user convenience. The company has introduced a fully automated control system, allowing users to monitor their battery status and control it remotely through a dedicated mobile application.

Highflow Industries was founded by Om Prakash Jaiswal and later led by Rohit Jaiswal and Sumit Jaiswal. Sumit Jaiswal, with a B.Tech and M.Tech background from IIT Kharagpur, and Rohit Jaiswal, with expertise in computer science from Galgotias University, embody the company’s vision for advanced technologies.

Mr. Manish Sharma, the CEO of Highflow Industries, has played a pivotal role in the company’s growth. Mr. Sharma’s leadership has been instrumental in the company’s ascent.

Sumit and Rohit Jaiswal revealed that they are actively exploring hydrogen fuel solutions as part of their commitment to sustainable energy. Sumit Jaiswal also highlighted the significant shift towards electric two-wheelers, citing a statement by NITI Aayog that predicts a complete replacement of conventional two-wheelers with batteries by 2027. This projected growth in demand aligns with Highflow Industries’ mission to lead the charge in sustainable energy.

Sumit Jaiswal further stated, “India is poised to become a surplus power producer, not only meeting our own needs but also exporting energy to countries like Sri Lanka and Nepal within the next two years.”

Highflow Industries Private Limited is committed to advancing technology, embracing innovation, and ensuring a sustainable future for India and beyond. The company’s remarkable journey and ongoing advancements underscore its dedication to providing cutting-edge energy solutions for today and tomorrow.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor