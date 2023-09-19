Highway Heroes+ Program Launch Shines at the Indian Habitat Centre, New Delhi on September 14, 2023

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 19: The Highway Heroes+ program was introduced on September 14, 2023, at the Indian Habitat Centre on Lodhi Road, New Delhi, as a result of a historic partnership between Lawyered and the All-India Transporters' Welfare Association (AITWA). The unprecedented effort to recognize and honor our truck drivers, the hidden heroes of India's economy, kicked off with the event, which took place from 3 to 6 p.m.

The Highway Heroes+ Initiative promotes truck drivers as national heroes to change how society views them. This program is based on five main pillars, each with a thorough approach:

1. Recognize and Reward: Recognise the important contribution truck drivers make to the Indian economy and society.

2. Welfare and Well-being: Due to their occupations' mobility, give truck drivers access to essential benefits and services that they frequently lack.

3. Education and Awareness: The necessity to appreciate truck drivers' profession and the important role they play in society.

4. Policy Influence: Work with the government to pass laws that enhance the working conditions and dignity of truck drivers.

5. Sustainable Future: Address the dwindling number of truck drivers and make sure the industry is still interesting to the next generation.

"Salute to Jawan, Kisan, Saarthi, and Bharti," the program's amended slogan, highlights the crucial role of truck drivers alongside our troops and farmers and captures the spirit of modern India.

The specifically created Highway Heroes+ card, which truck drivers may purchase for a small fee, is the program's focal point. The card offers the following salient characteristics and advantages:

* Up to 5 lakhs in personal accident insurance.

* Hospitalisation for personal injuries up to 1.5 lakhs.

* TTD up to a maximum of 100 weeks, at 1% of SI every week.

* A 24-hour hotline to help stop workplace harassment, offer legal assistance on the side of the road and speed up access to emergency services.

* Through the partner mobile app, you may receive financial aid with a credit limit of up to $25,000 and ZERO% interest and ZERO processing fees.

* Access to nationwide driver-focused camps, promotions, and events funded by AITWA.

Distinguished dignitaries attended the launch event, including Smt. Sumita Dawra, IAS, Special Secretary (Logistics), DPIIT, Government of India, Guest of Honour Shri Madhusudan Agrawal, Honorary Consul General of The Republic of Uganda, Vice Chairman of Ajanta Pharma Limited, and Chairman of Mamta Madhusudan Foundation. An interesting keynote speech was given by Shri Susheel Gupta, CA, General Secretary, Sewa Bharti, Delhi.

Yogita Raghuvanshi, the nation's first female truck driver, was recognized for her outstanding accomplishments and opened up about her difficulties and roadblocks. To assist her future endeavors, a kind donation of 5 lakhs was announced. The HH+ card and its perks will be provided free of charge to all Indian women truck drivers, according to AITWA.

With 100 daughters already enrolled as of the debut date, IDFC First Bank teamed up with Highway Heroes+ to assist in the education of truck driver's daughters from grade 9 to 12.

AITWA and Lawyered's Highway Heroes+ Project, which will change our dedicated truck drivers from workers to national heroes, is set to have a significant effect on their lives. To honor their selfless commitment, sacrifices, and dangers they take to improve our country, we cordially welcome everyone to join us.

The All India Transporters’ Welfare Association (AITWA) is a not-for-profit dedicated to the welfare of transporters and truck drivers in India. AITWA has been at the forefront of positive change in the transport industry and recognized by various Govt agencies including MoRTH, BIS, GST, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Commerce, and many more for policy recommendations.

www.aitwa.org

Lawyered is a legal tech platform that aims to provide accessible and affordable legal solutions to individuals and businesses. Through its innovative approach to legal services, Lawyered has partnered with AITWA to support the Highway Heroes+ Initiative in achieving its objectives.

www.lawyered.in

