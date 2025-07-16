Hilti India Certified as One of India's Best Companies to Work For in 2025 in the Large Organization Category

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], July 16: Hilti India, the global leader in providing innovative and cutting-edge construction solutions to the industry, has been recognized as one of India's Best Companies to Work For in 2025 under the Large Organizations category by Great Place To Work® (GPTW). This prestigious honour follows Hilti India's consistent track record of being certified a Great Place To Work® for the eighth consecutive year, reflecting the organization's continued focus on building a high-trust, high-performance workplace culture.

This recognition marks Hilti India's successful transition from a mid-size to a large organization while retaining its people-first ethos.

Until last year, Hilti India was categorized under the mid-size companies bracket. The move to the large organization category in 2025 marks a major milestone in its India growth journey, while maintaining its deeply rooted culture of inclusion, collaboration, and continuous development.

This certification from GPTW®, widely recognized as the gold standard in workplace culture benchmarking, celebrates organizations that create and sustain exceptional employee experiences across dimensions of trust, fairness, pride, camaraderie, and respect. For Hilti India, this accolade reinforces its commitment to empowering its people through structured development programs, inclusive policies, and a strong performance-driven ethos.

Speaking about this achievement, Ms. Devika Tandon, Director, HR, Hilti India, said, "Being recognised among India's best companies to work for in the large organizations category is a proud moment. This recognition is not just a badge of honour - it's a validation of our collective journey. As we scale and evolve, our culture remains our strongest foundation. We've grown in size, but not at the cost of what defines us: trust, empowerment, and a deep sense of belonging. Every policy, every program, and every leadership decision is designed with our people at the centre. At Hilti India, success is measured not only by performance but by how meaningfully we can impact our team members' lives and careers."

Hilti India's people-first approach is evident in every facet of its operations. From comprehensive onboarding through 'MyIntegration', to robust learning pathways, structured coaching, and real-time feedback mechanisms, the company ensures that employees are set up for success right from day one. Notably, nearly 80% of leadership roles are filled through internal development, reinforcing Hilti's focus on building long-term careers and promoting from within.

Hilti India believes that true growth stems from inclusivity and actively champions Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) through bias-free hiring, equal opportunity practices, and open forums that encourage diverse perspectives. Initiatives like Co-Create empower employees to contribute ideas and drive collaborative organizational evolution.

To support holistic well-being, the company offers progressive benefits such as 9-month maternity leave, 6-week paternity leave, well-being leaves, mental health support, and comprehensive health insurance covering employees' families, including parents. Its flexible work policy promotes work-life balance by encouraging employees to unplug after hours. Strengthening its commitment to people development, Hilti India has institutionalized the MOMENT People Approach, focused on meaningful conversations, ownership, and continuous action. Through cross-functional exposure, immersive learning, and ongoing career dialogue, employees are empowered to shape and grow their careers within the organization.

This recognition as one of India's best companies to work for not only celebrates Hilti India's growth from a mid-sized to a large organization but also reaffirms its culture of care, innovation, and high performance, making it a truly great place to work for everyone, everywhere.

