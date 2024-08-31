Himachal government signs MoU with Dubai-Based EFS for global youth placements

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 31 : Himachal Pradesh government today inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with EFS Facilities Services Group Limited, a leading Dubai-based company, to facilitate overseas placements for the state's youth.

According to an official statement, the MoU was signed in the presence of Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Himachal Chief Minister, marking a milestone in the state's efforts to secure global employment opportunities for its residents.

Deputy Director of Employment, Sandeep Thakur, signed the agreement on behalf of the state government, while Chief Executive Officer Tariq Chauhan represented EFS Facilities Services Group Limited.

The MoU is expected to open doors for Himachali youth to work abroad, particularly in sectors like hospitality, technical services, housekeeping, food and beverage, and office support.

As a gesture of the partnership's immediate impact, Chief Minister Sukhu handed out appointment letters to five selected candidates: Rajat Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Jaspreet Singh, and Abhinav Sharma from Una district, and Dinesh from Hamirpur district.

These individuals are set to join the prestigious NEOM city project in Saudi Arabia, with their visa processes currently underway. They are expected to commence their overseas assignments by September this year.

Chief Minister Sukhu expressed optimism about the collaboration, stating, "The State Government was also exploring the possibilities of more overseas employment opportunities, and for this purpose, the department will coordinate with the Counsel General of India office in Dubai."

He added, "As a part of its broader India hiring strategy, EFS plans to meet 15-20 per cent of their hiring needs from the state, up to 1000 candidates per year, particularly in sectors such as hospitality, technical services, housekeeping, food and beverage, and office support."

To ensure the well-being of the candidates working abroad, the Chief Minister directed the Labour and Employment Department to establish a robust tracking and monitoring mechanism. He emphasised the importance of integrating the Mukhya Mantri Sewa Sankalp Helpline 1100 into this system to provide continuous support to the candidates.

The state government is also considering amending technical courses to align them with global employment requirements, thereby enhancing the employability of its youth.

In a bid to explore further overseas employment opportunities, the government will coordinate with the Consulate General of India in Dubai.

EFS Facilities Services Group, known for its extensive operations across 25 countries in the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, and Europe, has committed to recruiting 15-20 per cent of its annual hiring needs, or up to 1,000 candidates, from Himachal Pradesh.

CEO Tariq Chauhan highlighted that the company would begin with a pilot project to hire at least 25 candidates from the region by December 2024. He assured that no recruitment fees would be charged, and measures would be in place to protect candidates from exploitation by intermediaries.

Chief Minister Sukhu reaffirmed the government's commitment to creating both employment and self-employment opportunities for the state's youth.

He noted that over 31,000 government sector jobs have been created in just 20 months under his administration. Additionally, the Rs 680 crore Rajiv Gandhi Startup Scheme has been implemented to encourage young entrepreneurs to start self-employment ventures.

The event concluded with Tariq Chauhan presenting his book, "Getting to Resilient Mode," to Chief Minister Sukhu. The ceremony was attended by Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, Labour and Employment Secretary Priyanka Basu, Labour Commissioner Mansi Sahay Thakur, OSD to Chief Minister Gopal Sharma, and other representatives from EFS.

