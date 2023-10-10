Himanshu Singhal: Leading the Charge in Marketing, strategy, Public Relations and Storytelling

New Delhi (India), October 10: Himanshu Singhal, a distinguished top management professional with over two decades of experience in Marketing, Strategic Planning, Corporate Communications, Public Relations and Storytelling, has carved a niche for himself in the dynamic world of marketing and strategy. As General Manager of marketing, he has successfully navigated the realms of Electric Vehicles, Automobiles, Luxury, e-commerce, Digital/Video Media, and Education, leaving an indelible mark on each domain he has ventured into.

Himanshu Singhal was born and raised in Delhi, the bustling capital city of India. His journey towards excellence commenced at the esteemed Delhi University, where he laid the foundation for his academic pursuits. Further fueling his passion for marketing, Brand Management and strategy, he pursued advanced management studies at the prestigious Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM Calcutta) and Mudra Institute of Communications, Ahmedabad (MICA Ahmedabad).

With a towering height of 188 cm, Himanshu embodies a larger-than-life approach to his career. He has always been a man of vision and action, aptly reflected in his dynamic career spanning over 20 years. Throughout his professional journey, he has held key positions in renowned organisations, making significant contributions in the areas of Leadership, P&L Management, Strategy Development, Marketing, Storytelling, Communication, and PR.

Among the notable organisations he has been associated with are Royal Enfield, Eicher Motors, Samsung, India Today Group, Network 18, CNN News 18, Hindustan Times, Prasar Bharti, All India Radio, Condé Nast USA, Okinawa Autotech, and Cheil Worldwide. His Marketing, strategic planning, digital transformation, Entrepreneurship, Fundraising and IPOs, leadership, team building, creative, and brand management acumen have played a pivotal role in propelling these entities to new heights. Himanshu Singhal’s contributions have been instrumental in reshaping the landscape of various industries, particularly the rapidly evolving sector of Electric Vehicles.

On the professional front, he is known as a seasoned Indian business (P&L) leader and executive with a distinguished career in Global Marketing, Brand Strategy, Live Entertainment, Journalism, Live eCommerce, Creative Direction, Video Broadcasting, and entrepreneurship.

On the creative side, he has been known as one of India’s top News Television Presenters, with a mass following amongst both Television and digital viewers. Radio Jockey, Voice Over Artist, Actor, Producer of Reality Television shows like ‘Harish Arora Ka Budget’ for Zee Television, Director of several documentaries on sports, entertainment and lifestyle for top television networks like CNN News 18, India Today Group, Zee Media and Entertainment, and Filmmaker with several brand films to his credit for brands like Samsung, Royal Enfield, Okinawa Electric Two Wheelers, Cheil Worldwide, India Today Group, Conde Nast USA, CNN News 18, Network 18, Zee Media & Entertainment, Asian News International. He is a published author, acclaimed for writing over 5000 bylined articles for some of the top publications and websites in the world, like Golf Digest Magazine (Conde Nast USA), India Today, India Today Spice, Business Today, Mail Today, Travel Plus, indiatoday.in, news18.com, Middle East Cricket Magazine (ITP Publications, Middle East), Maxim, and Hindustan Times.

He has made significant contributions to various industries, including Electric Vehicles, Automobile, Digital/Video Media, Education, Media, Sports, Lifestyle, luxury, digital brands, News Broadcasting, Live Streaming, and Publishing, and is known for his strategic acumen, creative direction, innovation, and leadership.

Himanshu is also a trained software developer and finished his Honors Diploma in software development from NIIT, Delhi. He is also a certified Lean Six Sigma Green Belt (AIG Technologies), Black Belt (AIG Technologies) and Master Black Belt (Benchmark Six Sigma). He started pursuing Digital Marketing and online advertising professionally by finishing his Advanced Program in Digital Marketing certification from the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) in 2011, Advanced Online Advertising Program with Web Analytics from Google in 2012 and Social Media Marketing from School of Communication and Reputation in 2016.

His alma mater, Delhi University, instilled in him a strong foundation of knowledge and a keen understanding of business dynamics. This academic grounding, coupled with his subsequent studies at IIM Calcutta and MICA Ahmedabad, honed his skills and provided him with a deeper insight into the world of marketing and strategy.

Himanshu Singhal’s dedication to his craft, coupled with his insatiable hunger for knowledge and innovation, sets him apart in the fiercely competitive corporate arena. The moniker “Mr.” bestowed upon him signifies the respect and recognition he commands in his domain.

While personal details like birth date and partner’s name remain undisclosed, what remains undeniable is his impact on the industry and the legacy he continues to build. As a leader and influencer, Himanshu is the epitome of excellence, demonstrating that true success lies in continuous growth and value addition.

In conclusion, Himanshu Singhal’s journey is a testament to the power of education, perseverance, and strategic vision. His accomplishments are a beacon of inspiration for aspiring marketers and leaders, showcasing that with the right blend of education, experience, and determination, one can leave an indelible mark in the world of marketing and strategy.

Himanshu Singhal has travelled to over 60 countries, over 150 international cities, and 20 Indian states. He is an avid solo explorer and enjoys road trips. In his spare time, he enjoys playing a round of golf, weight training at the gym and indulging in an active pursuit of various sporting activities like Table Tennis, Cricket, boxing and Football.

