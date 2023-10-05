Hind Yugm Utsav 2.0 Takes Center Stage in Sarnath, Varanasi

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

New Delhi [India], October 5: Hind Yugm Prakashan hosted a two-day Hindi literature event 'Hind Yugm Utsav 2.O' on Saturday and Sunday, September 30 and October 1, at the 'Central Institute of Higher Tibetan Studies ' in Sarnath, Varanasi. 'Hind Yugm Utsav 2.O' featured over eighty Hindi literature writers, poets, thinkers, critics, topic experts, artists, literary arts, and cultural workers. More than twenty sessions address topics such as Nayi wali Hindi, travelogues, feminism, audio novels, criminal thrillers, OTT poetry, and Best Sellers in literature, cinema, and language, as well as the possibilities and future of all types of writing.

The audience was stunned when Nilotpal Mrinal (the author) discussed his autobiography with acclaimed actor, singer, and author Piyush Mishra, during which Piyush gave the audience a glimpse into his personal life.

Prominent writer Divya Prakash Dubey held an important discuss with prominent screenwriter Vaibhav Vishal on the theme 'Scam of OTT', in which he explained the road of screenwriting.

Hind Yugm creator Shailesh Bharatwasi spoke with Ridhima Thakral about how audio has broadened the market for Hindi literature and the possibility of audiobook and podcast subscriptions in rural towns.

The highlight was 'The Paritosh Tripathi Show,' in which actor and writer Paritosh Tripathi captivated the audience with his acting and words.

According to Shailesh Bharatwasi, the founder of Hind Yugm Publication, the first Hind Yugm 1.0 was held in Barmer, Rajasthan, last year, and the 2.0 is now in Sarnath Varanasi, "I feel joyed with the overwhelming response and love from the readers." He thanked all of the readers, authors, and poets for helping to make this event a success.

Gaurav Girija Shukla, Founder of Sangyaa, said that this kind of event provides a forum for important discussions with context about Hindi literature and its importance, and he expressed his delight at the association with the event.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC).will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor