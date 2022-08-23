Hindi Poetry is the essence of India

August 23: Shweta Shalini, BJP Youth Leader & Spokesperson, says, “our Honourable late Ex-Prime Minister Shri Atal Vajpayee Ji has inspired me to write Hindi poems which connect our Indian culture, philosophy & values to every Indian.

With the advent of social media, the personal side of a politician keeps coming to the forefront, but the success of Shweta’s Poetry Vlog today called Samarpan showcases how Youth of today are getting engaged with spiritual and literary pursuits.

I have written multiple poems on my journey as a politician and my experiences in daily life.

I am working on a book of Hindi poems called Swetvani, which I’m planning to launch at the end of the year, says Shweta.

Spirituality is the new flavour of the season, and Poetry vlogs are the best way to connect every Indian and be proud of our religion & culture and promote it. This will reach millions across India and the globe. Many open Mics and Poetry shows are being organised in Metros today, but the foray of a politician in this space is a first among these.

The Vlog was directed by a young Director, Harsh Bhatia, a pass out from the New York Film School. The young team has captured the essence of Bhakti-Ras in the beautiful setting of Maharashtra’s Bhuleshwar Temple and Sangamneshwar temple.

I have given my best and left it on Shiva. I hope he likes it, and so do others.

Shweta is a dynamic young politician with varied skill sets with a corporate & entrepreneur background. She is also a columnist & thought leader who has written for many publications and has seen on every Indian news channel debate sharing her viewpoints.

Tags: @shweta_shalini for Twitter, LinkedIn

Facebook: shwetashalinibjp

https://www.instagram.com/shweta_shalini/

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor