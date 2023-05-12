Hindustan Aeronautics net profit drops 9 pc to Rs 2,831 cr in fourth quarter

New Delhi [India], May 12 : Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) on Friday posted a 9 per cent drop in its net profit to Rs 2,831 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, against Rs 3,105 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations of the firm jumped 8 per cent to Rs 12,494 crore for the quarter ended March, against Rs 11,558 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

Profit, on a sequential basis, more than doubled from Rs 1,155 crore reported in the preceding December quarter. Revenue jumped 120 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), according to the statement shared with stock exchanges.

The company has posted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of Rs 3,242 crore during the January-March period, which is higher by 29 per cent, compared with Rs 2,495 crore in the year-ago period.

For the reviewed quarter, the company's expenses rose 9 per cent to Rs 10,360 crore, against Rs 9,486 crore a year ago.

Margins in the reviewed improved to 25.9 per cent, against 21.6 per cent a year ago.

For FY23, HAL's consolidated net profit increased 14 per cent to Rs 5,828 crore as compared to Rs 5,080 crore posted in FY22.

During 2022-23, revenue from operations during the year jumped 9 per cent to Rs 26,927 crore. The same stood at Rs 24,620 crore in fiscal 2022.

