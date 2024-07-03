Hindustan Infrastructure Solution Empowers Gujarat’s Skyline with State-of-the-Art Concrete Pump for SOBHA Dream Heights

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 3: In a significant boost to Gujarat’s construction capabilities, Hindustan Infrastructure Solution has introduced the state’s highest-capacity stationary concrete pump, the SP 2000, revolutionizing how high-rise buildings are constructed in the region. This remarkable machine, a product of Schwing Stetter, is currently deployed at one of the most ambitious projects in Gujarat’s Gift City — SOBHA Dream Heights, a towering 33-story residential skyscraper set to redefine urban living.

Chirag Thakkar, Managing Director of Hindustan Infrastructure Solution, expressed his enthusiasm about the project, stating, “The introduction of the SP 2000 from Schwing Stetter allows us to tackle projects of incredible scale and complexity with ease. We are proud to be associated with the construction of Gujarat’s tallest residential tower, SOBHA Dream Heights, which will prominently feature in the skyline of GIFT City. This pump represents a significant leap forward in our capabilities and underscores our commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology in our projects.”

Mr. Sailesh Desai from Schwing Stetter India commented on this collaboration, “We are delighted to see our SP 2000 model playing a crucial role in such a prestigious project as SOBHA Dream Heights. Our technology is designed to meet the demands of modern construction with efficiency and reliability, and partnering with Hindustan Infrastructure Solution showcases the strength and versatility of our machinery in real-world applications.”

The SP 2000 is renowned for its robust performance and reliability. It boasts a substantial capacity that makes it ideal for large-scale projects requiring high-volume concrete placement. This pump is instrumental in constructing SOBHA Dream Heights, ensuring that concrete reaches the higher floors of the building efficiently and effectively, which is crucial for maintaining the pace of construction without compromising on safety or quality.

Mr Pradeep Kumar from SOBHA Ltd. shared their perspective on the impact of this technology, “The SP 2000 concrete pump has been a game-changer for the construction of Dream Heights. Its deployment has not only accelerated our construction timelines but also ensured that we meet our stringent standards for quality and durability. Working with Hindustan Infrastructure Solution and utilizing such advanced equipment allows us to set new benchmarks in residential construction.”

Hindustan Infrastructure Solution not only boasts this high-capacity pump but also commands an impressive fleet that solidifies its position as Ahmedabad’s number one RMC provider. The company operates over 100+ transit mixers, more than 30 concrete pumps, including one boom pump, and maintains 10+ plants strategically located across the Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar region. This extensive setup enables Hindustan to deliver unmatched service and product quality across large-scale and diverse projects.

Hindustan is into Diaphragm wall also other than being number 1 RMC.

This pivotal development marks a milestone in Gujarat’s construction industry, paving the way for future projects that aim to transform the architectural landscape of the region.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor