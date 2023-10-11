Hindustan Zinc Touches Hearts with #ReachOut Campaign on World Mental Health Day

BusinessWire India

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 11: In a world where success transcends professional achievements, Hindustan Zinc acknowledged the importance of nurturing holistic wellness. Driven by a commitment to break down barriers surrounding mental health, the company proudly unveiled their latest endeavour, the #ReachOut initiative.

On this World Mental Health Day, Hindustan Zinc extended a heartfelt invitation to join in a profoundly heart touching journey of empathy, compassion, and understanding through its #ReachOut campaign. In alignment with the global theme, 'Mental Health is a universal right', as set forth by the World Health Organization, the company embarked on a mission to create ripples of change that touch the depths of the human heart.

At its core, the #ReachOut campaign is based on the heartrending narrative that compels everyone to choose kindness over judgment, understanding over ignorance and love over indifference when it comes to mental health, both for themselves and those around them. It seeks to educate and enlighten, using engaging internal on-ground campaign with awareness webinars, surveys, postcards, employee wellness awareness programs and a soul-stirring film that beckons viewers to look beyond the surface.

With people at the heart of our operations, Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta Group company, fosters a culture where employees can confide in their colleagues. Through stress management counselling, comprehensive wellness programs, peer support groups, and round-the-clock access to self-help resources, the company strives to prioritize mental wellbeing of the employees and the business partners.

The #ReachOut campaign strongly conveys the key message 'Help is always within reach' to those who are fighting silent battles within and 'always look out for the signs in people around' to the rest. To watch the film, click on the link https://youtu.be/FkjkiLfOnD4.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor