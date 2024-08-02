Hire in Global Reports Record Revenue Growth for 2024

Nadiad (Gujarat) [India], August 2 : Hire in Global, a prominent recruitment and data entry firm, is excited to announce a record revenue increase of USD 0.15 million for the year 2024. Established in 2008 by Hitesh Panchal, the company has swiftly become a leading player in the Indian employment solutions market.

With a dedicated team of over 2,800 skilled professionals, Hire in Global remains committed to delivering exceptional service to both job seekers and employers. The company’s platform offers an intuitive interface for job seekers to explore and apply for positions, and for employers to post job openings and search for ideal candidates.

“We are incredibly pleased to report such substantial revenue growth,” stated Hitesh Panchal, Founder and CEO of Hire in Global. “This achievement reflects the relentless effort and commitment of our team, as well as the ongoing trust and support from our clients. We are excited to continue enhancing our services and contributing positively to the Indian job market.”

Headquartered in Nadiad, Gujarat, India, Hire in Global is dedicated to matching individuals with suitable job opportunities and assisting employers in finding top talent. With a focus on excellence and client satisfaction, the company is well-positioned for sustained success in the coming years.

Digital Bharti featured the company on her YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/yeolc12GNvY?si=VmlnNnBWHrvfAc95

For further details, please email contact@hireinglobal.com

“Hire in Global” is a recruitment firm that excels in linking exceptional talent with premier job opportunities worldwide. The company offers tailored services to ensure the perfect match for its clients' needs, with a particular emphasis on data entry roles while maintaining a broad network across various industries.

