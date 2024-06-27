HireDesigners Signs Up 200K Designers, Becomes India's Largest Design Recruitment Agency

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 27: In a sector often marked by challenges in finding the right design talent, HireDesigners has emerged as a transformative force in the recruitment industry. Established to simplify the hiring process within an unorganized industry, HireDesigners now stands as India's largest design recruitment agency, boasting a community of over 200,000 designers from 43 countries and a rapidly growing Instagram following of 80,000.

"During our search for skilled professionals, we noticed a significant scarcity of talent," explains Co-Founder Prashant Gupta. "As experienced designers, we launched HireDesigners to address these gaps, focusing not just on filling positions but ensuring a harmonious match between designers and companies to foster long-term success."

Founded in 2023 by Akshat Raghava, Prashant Gupta, and Parth Parikh, HireDesigners works with startups, corporates, and stand-alone design studios. Their prestigious clients including Titan, Mukul, Boult, Dia Mehta, Mangrove, AMPM, Josmo, , Scenographia Sumant, and Design Factory India, FIDE (a Nandan Nilekani company) and many more. The agency offers a diverse pool of professionals from 40 different design disciplines.

HireDesigners' innovative three-level screening process ensures the best matches for both designers and companies. The first level involves skillset mapping, followed by style mapping, and finally, cultural fitment to ensure a candidate's temperament aligns with the company's culture. This meticulous approach underscores the agency's commitment to quality and precision in the hiring process.

Additionally, HireDesigners is working on the mission of "Design in India," aiming to promote and support the domestic design industry. This mission aims at supporting Make in India program by furnishing industry with right designers from less popular domains like Plastic design, furniture design, UIUX, Jewlery, Architect, interior fashion and many more.

The agency is also developing candidate-oriented initiatives to further support the design community. These future services include portfolio reviews, one-on-one mentorship, and additional resources aimed at helping designers excel beyond their formal education and work at international design standards

"At HireDesigners, our approach is not just about matching skills but ensuring that both ethos and pathos align between designers and companies," says Co-Founder Parth Parikh. "This philosophy helps us create long-term, successful collaborations."

As the design industry continues to expand and evolve in India, HireDesigners is poised to play a crucial role in shaping its future, working on over 200 positions for small to large corporations.

For more information, visit www.hiredesigners.in.

