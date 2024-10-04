HireGains Partners with I-Gizmo Global Technologies to Revolutionize Early Career Hiring Across India

SMPL

New Delhi [India], October 4: We are excited to announce that HireGains has partnered with I-Gizmo Global Technologies, a specialist in digital transformation and IT Advisory services, to transform early career hiring across India. As India continues to play a crucial role in developing early talent with specialized skills, it's essential to place this talent in the right environments to maximize their potential and drive long-term business success.

HireGains was selected to support this initiative due to its scalable platform that delivers fast and effective results that allow University graduates to align with the right job in the right team environment. The platform's six-minute assessment provides deep insights into a candidate's suitability, both to determine fit to the role and how they will enhance the team. These insights enable companies to enhance retention, productivity, and overall team performance, particularly in large-scale early career recruitment.

Nandakumar, Co-Founder & Director of Strategy of I-Gizmo Global Technologies, said, "We are excited to collaborate with HireGains to bring digital innovation to the early career hiring space in India. By integrating advanced recruitment technologies into HR workflows, we will empower companies to make smarter hiring decisions and ensure that young talent is placed in environments where they can truly thrive."

Tessa James, CEO of HireGains, added, "Our partnership with I-Gizmo Global Technologies will enable us to bring our scalable, data-driven insights to a critical segment of the workforce. By helping companies align talent with team dynamics, we'll drive not only better hiring outcomes but also improved retention and performance from the outset."

This partnership marks a significant step toward enhancing early career recruitment in India. By combining cutting-edge technology and deep industry expertise, HireGains and I-Gizmo Global Technologies are committed to driving smarter hiring decisions, optimizing team dynamics and promoting long-term success for both companies and young professionals. Together, we look forward to transforming the future of early career hiring, ensuring that every candidate is matched with the environment where they can truly excel.

For more information, please visit - www.igtech.io, www.hiregains.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor