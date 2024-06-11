Hisense India Appoints Pankaj Rana as Chief Executive Officer to Accelerate Growth

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 11: Hisense India, a leading consumer electronics and home appliances company, has appointed Pankaj Rana as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). With over two decades of experience in Sales & Marketing, Business Development, and General Management, Rana is a seasoned industry veteran poised to lead Hisense India into its next phase of growth.

Prior to joining Hisense India, Rana held pivotal roles in shaping the mobile phones and television business across India, South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa with industry giants like LG, Panasonic, Benq, and Reliance Retail. His significant contributions to profitability and market share in these roles highlight his expertise and strategic vision.

As CEO of Hisense India, Rana will spearhead the company's strategic initiatives, focusing on expanding the customer base, strengthening brand presence, and driving overall business growth. His leadership will be crucial in realising Hisense India's vision of becoming a household name synonymous with innovation and reliability.

Expressing his enthusiasm for his new role, Pankaj Rana, CEO of Hisense India said, "I am thrilled to join Hisense, a company known for its rich heritage and unwavering commitment to excellence. I am excited to work closely with the talented team at Hisense India to drive innovation, foster growth, and deliver unparalleled value to our customers."

Steven Li, Managing Director of Hisense India, expressed his confidence in Pankaj's leadership, stating, "We are delighted to welcome Pankaj to the Hisense family. His extensive industry knowledge and leadership acumen will be invaluable as we embark on our journey of expansion and growth in India. With Pankaj at the helm, we are poised to achieve new heights of success."

Under Rana's leadership, Hisense India is committed to delivering exceptional products and services while maintaining its position as a market leader in the consumer electronics and home appliances sector.

Hisense is a global technology leader in manufacturing premium televisions with an impeccable track record of providing top quality products. Hisense is ranked No. 2 globally for TV shipments and No. 1 in 100" TV's in both 2023 and Q1 2024. It is known for its glorious 55 years of Global Trust and Innovation worldwide. Striving to push the boundaries of innovation and working tirelessly on research and development, it is one of the world's leading television manufacturers and the leading TV brand in countries like Australia, USA, Japan, Mexico, and South Africa. Hisense has its footprints globally with a presence in over 160+ countries, along with 14 manufacturing facilities located in countries like South Africa, Slovenia, Serbia, Mexico, Czech etc. The group is committed to continuous innovation with 18 R&D hubs across the globe and invests 5 per cent of its revenue back into R&D every year.

