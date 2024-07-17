Hisense Launches Advanced 2024 new range of Mini LED, Google TV, QLED, and 4K smart TVs in India

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 17: Hisense, a leading consumer electronics and appliances brand, has unveiled its new lineup of Smart TVs for 2024. Raising the bar with the latest lineup, these products come with sophisticated designs to upgrade to a premium lifestyle. This collection includes the Q7N, U7N, U6N Pro, and E68N models, which feature state-of-the-art technologies such as Mini LED, Full Array Local Dimming, Quantum Dot color and Dolby Vision and Atmos to deliver stunning visuals, seamless action, and high-quality audio. With a diverse range of models and sizes, this lineup is designed to meet various individual preferences, ensuring every viewer has an option. Hisense is No. 2 in global TV shipments and holds the top spot for 100-inch TVs worldwide, which has solidified its position as a game-changer in the premium television market.

"At Hisense, we're driven by innovation that empowers every user," said Pankaj Rana, CEO of Hisense India. "Our new 2024 TV range goes beyond traditional benchmarks, integrating user-centric features and AI for a truly immersive experience. This lineup signifies our commitment to democratizing premium technology and transforming home entertainment."

Hisense Q7N and U7N

The Hisense Q7N and U7N are breakthroughs in TV technology, introducing ultra-premium features that create a captivating environment for big-screen entertainment. These models deliver a lifelike viewing experience with an ultra-slim bezel-less design.

The Q7N features QLED technology and IMAX certification*, bringing cinema-quality pictures and sound to the home. It also uses the easy, fast, and secure VIDAA operating system. The Q7N is available in 55, 65, 85, and 100* inches, ideal for those seeking a larger-than-life viewing experience.

The U7N utilizes Mini LED technology for precise lighting control, offering a vibrant visual experience. It includes Quantum Dot color technology, full array local dimming, and 1200+ nits brightness. Available in 55 and 65 inches.

Both models come with the VIDAA operating system, featuring enhanced AI, a convenient interface, and universal search functionality, providing a smart and convenient viewing experience. The premium voice remote and subwoofers enhance every scene with impactful sound.

Hisense U6N Pro

The Hisense U6N Pro offers advanced technology and premium features to enhance the viewing experience. Available in 55 and 65 inches, the U6N Pro uses Mini LED technology, Full Array Local Dimming, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Game Mode Plus (ALLM and VRR), and AI Sports Mode, ensuring vivid visuals, clear audio, smooth gameplay, and optimized sports settings. The U6N Pro combines a refined design with practical features, making it a reliable choice in the premium TV market.

Hisense E68N

The Hisense E68N is a 4K Google TVs designed to elevate daily viewing experiences. E68N offers Dolby Vision, Game Mode Plus (ALLM and VRR), and Far Field Voice Control for effortless navigation. Available in 43 and 55 inches, it integrates with Google Assistant, allowing users to find and access content easily.

Price and Availability

Starting 19th July, customers can seize special introductory prices for a limited period. The Q7N will be exclusively available on Amazon at a starting price of Rs 53,999 and the U6N Pro will be exclusively available on Flipkart at a starting price of Rs 59,999.

The other models will be available on both Flipkart and Amazon. The 55-inch U7N will be available at Rs 79,999. The E68N for Rs 31,999.

