Historic Achievement: Madhavbaug Demonstrates Diabetes Reversal with Groundbreaking GTT Event

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14: On the eve of World Diabetes Day, Madhavbaug has set a new benchmark in diabetes care, proving that diabetes reversal is possible. By conducting a monumental Glucose Tolerance Test (GTT) event across 350+ clinics nationwide, Madhavbaug tested 1,153+ type 2 diabetes patients at once, showcasing that diabetes can be effectively managedand even reversedwith the right care.

This massive event, streamed live from Madhavbaug's Khopoli Cardiac Care Hospital, not only showcased Madhavbaug's expertise but also broke their own record from 2018, when they conducted GTT for 660+ patients. The 2024 event doubled that achievement, reinforcing Madhavbaug's commitment to advancing diabetes care. The GTT, which evaluates the body's ability to process glucose, was conducted by having patients consume a glucose solution and monitoring their blood sugar levels over time. The event underscored the power of Ayurveda, personalized diets, and lifestyle adjustments in combatting diabetes.

The live event featured inspiring patient success stories and insights from renowned health experts, with actress Kishori Shahane energizing the program as host. Following this success, Madhavbaug is set to launch the 'Madhumeh Mukta Bharat' (Diabetes-Free India) campaign, aiming to reach 10 crore Indians and guide them toward healthier lives through Ayurveda and lifestyle changes.

Esteemed experts, including Dr Prasad Vaingankar (Public Health Expert, Former WHO National Officer), Dr Rohit Sane (Founder, Madhavbaug), Dr Gurudatta Amin (Chief Medical Officer), and Dr Pravin Ghadigaonkar (Head of Patient Improvement), shared their insights on the critical role of lifestyle changes and Ayurvedic treatments in diabetes management and reversal.

"This event is not just about numbers; it's proof that diabetes reversal is possible," said Dr Rohit Sane. "With the right guidance and holistic treatment, we can overcome diabetes. Madhavbaug has demonstrated our leadership in diabetes management and reversal."

Starting November 14th, World Diabetes Day, Madhavbaug will kick off its mission "Madhumeh Mukta Bharat," holding 400 workshops nationwide to educate and guide people on their diabetes reversal journey. The initiative also includes discounted diabetes screenings across Madhavbaug clinics.

