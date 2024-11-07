Historic White Coat Ceremony Marks the Beginning of MBBS Journey for International Students at Universidade Catolica Timorense, Timor - Leste

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 7: A landmark event in the history of Universidade Catolica Timorense, Dili, Timor-Leste, took place on November 5, 2024, as the White Coat Ceremony was held for the first international batch of MBBS students at The Music Academy, Chennai. This prestigious occasion marked a significant milestone in the academic journey of the medical aspirants of MBBS Batch of 2024-2025, with students from various international backgrounds officially commencing the clinical phase of their medical education.

The ceremony, which began at 2:00 PM, was attended by students, their families, and several distinguished guests, and was a momentous occasion for both the university and its new international students. For the first time, the university welcomed students from abroad, reinforcing its commitment to offering world-class medical education to a diverse group of aspiring healthcare professionals.

The event was graced by several eminent personalities of medical educational fraternity. The White Coats were presented to the students by esteemed Francisco Dionisio Fernandes, Charge Affairs at the Embassy of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste in New Delhi, India. His presence highlighted the international significance of the ceremony and underscored the growing global collaboration in medical education.

In addition to Fernandes, the ceremony was further honoured by a distinguished group of chief guests, including:

Dr. Seyed Abdul Cader, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) at Royapetah Government Hospital and President of the Indian Medical Association, Chennai, who spoke about the importance of professionalism and dedication in the medical field.

Praveen Gajera, Trustee of Jay Ambe Group of Institutions, Gujarat, who extended his support for the university's international initiative and expressed his pride in being part of this historic occasion.

Dr. Raja Thangappan, Deputy Director of UCT and Chairman of Indomed Educare Pvt. Ltd., represented the institution and provided the opening address. In his speech, Dr. Raja Thangappan emphasized the importance of hard work, compassion, and ethical standards in the practice of medicine. He also acknowledged the critical role of the parents and families of the students, who were invited to join the ceremony and celebrate their children's accomplishments.

Dr. Raja Thangappan made clear statement about the latest NMC norms and also acknowledged the Timor - Leste is the only country which complies the FMGL regulations of 2021 and also, he quoted every positive aspect of studying MBBS in Timor - Leste.

The White Coat Ceremony not only symbolizes the students' official entry into the clinical phase of their education but also serves as a recognition of the hard work, dedication, and sacrifices made by both the students and their families. As the students stood in their new white coats, they were reminded of the responsibility they now carry as future healthcare professionals committed to serving their communities and making a positive impact on the world.

The students were asked to attend the event in formal attire to reflect the significance and dignity of the occasion. In this, the students were enlightened about the advanced digital learning system in the field of medicine. The ceremony was filled with joy, excitement, and a deep sense of pride as the students prepared to embark on their next steps toward becoming doctors and medical professionals.

After the White Coat Ceremony, All the aspiring students took the Oath for being a healthcare professional for the mankind community.

This innovative ceremony concluded happily with Indian National Anthem.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor