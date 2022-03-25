Hiver launches live chat within Gmail; empowers Google Workspace companies to deliver real-time support

Hiver - the world's first helpdesk designed for Google Workspace - has announced the launch of its new Live Chat functionality. Now teams using Hiver can interact with customers in real-time and provide instant support - right from Gmail.

Previously an email-exclusive customer service solution, Hiver empowered teams and businesses to deliver fast and empathetic customer service from the comfort of Gmail, without having to deal with the hassle of switching between tools or adapting to alien software.

With the introduction of live chat, Hiver further extends its capabilities to become a powerful yet intuitive multi-channel helpdesk solution - helping businesses offer on-the-go chat support and resolve support queries in mere seconds rather than minutes or hours.

Some of the notable features of Hiver's Live Chat include:

-Agent-assignment: Agents can be assigned to specific customer chats.

-Cross-team collaboration: Agents can share chat history for context when queries require the input of another team.

-Missed chats: When agents don't respond to a chat within a specified duration, automated warning emails are sent out.

-Collision alerts: To avoid conflicting or duplicate responses, agents get notified if another teammate is already responding to a customer chat.

-CSAT surveys: Agents can use Hiver's customer satisfaction (CSAT) surveys to collect customer feedback after a live chat conversation ends.

In addition to Live Chat, teams can leverage other Hiver functionalities such as query delegation, real-time status tracking, and workload management - to smartly assign work and get complete visibility into everyday tasks. Additionally, Hiver also offers powerful automations to create and customize workflows, and in-depth analytics for detailed insights into team performance.

On the launch of this new customer service channel, Hiver's CEO and Co-founder, Niraj Ranjan Rout, said, "We live in the age of the consumer where delivering fast, efficient support is key to building stronger customer relationships. Hiver's Live Chat functionality helps companies do just that. The biggest advantage of our Live Chat is that it works within Gmail and, therefore, is extremely easy for teams to learn and use.

So, if you are a Google Workspace user and you want to manage customer service communication channels like email and chat, Hiver lets you do this very well minus the complexity of a clunky helpdesk solution."

More than 1,500 companies from across 30 countries use Hiver currently to manage their customer communication, some of which include Vacasa, Upwork, Flexport, Harvard University, and Kiwi.com.

Hiver is a Gmail-based customer service solution that helps teams across the organization collaborate on shared inboxes like services@, orders@, support@.

It is the most frictionless, natural way for teams to handle customer communication as it works within Gmail. It helps teams collaborate better and make sure all queries are answered on time by the right people.

