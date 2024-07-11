HMD Joins Hands with Young Cricket Sensation Jemimah Rodrigues: A Collaboration of Shared Values

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 11: HMD is thrilled to announce a long-term partnership with Jemimah Rodrigues, the dynamic all-rounder from the Indian national women's cricket team. This collaboration marks an opportunity for HMD to connect with a young, tech-savvy audience in India, rooted in our shared values and a keen understanding of what people seek in technology

Jemimah Rodrigues, known for her versatility and elegance on and off the cricket field, embodies HMD's values of innovation, sustainability, and authenticity.

"HMD is a new brand and our young audience relate to meaningful innovation and believe in staying real. In Jemimah, we see a vibrant and versatile brand advocate who really expresses herself on & off the field. We are excited about this long-term partnership. It will be magical!" said Tathagat Jena, Head of Online Business, DTC & Marketing Head, HMD.

Expressing her enthusiasm about the partnership, Jemimah Rodrigues stated, "In a world where athletes like us are expected to be like machines, here is a technology brand that wants us to be human. I am really excited to be with Human Mobile Devices."

For further information, please contact the HMD press office: hmd@adfactorspr.com

About HMD

We are HMD, Human Mobile Devices. At HMD, we start by tuning into what people really want. Our consumers are passionate about the planet, often feel swamped by digital overload, and are keeping a close eye on their budget. That's why we are thrilled to be Europe's largest smartphone maker, championing repair-at-home phones, and a go-to for much needed digital time out.

Coming this year, you can expect to see a new portfolio of HMD original mobile devices, as well as Nokia phones and exciting new partnerships. For further information, see www.hmd.com

For all latest updates, please visit https://www.hmd.com/en_in

